Greg Hands appointed as UK trade minister

10/09/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth Greg Hands leaves after a radio interview in Westminster, London

(Reuters) - British lawmaker Greg Hands was appointed as the minister of state in Department for International Trade, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Sunday.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
