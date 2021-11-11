Greg Slama Joins Aisle Rocket as EVP of Media

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisle Rocket, the end-to-end digital marketing agency that unifies creative services, data, and technology to drive measurable results, announced today that it had hired Greg Slama as Executive Vice President of Media.



Slama comes to Aisle Rocket with 20 years of experience connecting customers with brands through innovative strategies. A seasoned agency veteran known for delivering measurable business growth and building high performing teams, Greg co-founded Results Digital in 2012, a digital agency focused on SEM, programmatic, social, SEO and advanced analytics. Results Digital was acquired by MARC USA 36 months after its founding. He went on to lead the omni-channel media team at MARC USA developing leading-edge integrated media capabilities for its clients across its 3 major offices in Pittsburgh, Chicago and Boston.

“Media continues to evolve at a rapid clip, and Greg brings the transformational expertise to really understand the landscape and develop advanced solutions on behalf of our clients,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Aisle Rocket. “Greg is relentless in his focus on achieving quantifiable business outcomes, which is the number one characteristic we look for in our company’s leadership.”

Slama began his career as an Analyst at a venture capital firm focused on early stage investments in technology startups such as ChannelAdvisor. The experience sparked his early interest in emerging marketing technologies.

“I’ve spent my career navigating the rapidly evolving media landscape, and doing everything possible to make advertising more valuable for my clients and their customers,” Slama said. “Aisle Rocket’s incredible people, cutting-edge measurement solutions and roster of innovative brands allows me to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in media. I am thrilled and honored to join this team at such a pivotal time in our industry.”

About Aisle Rocket

Aisle Rocket is revolutionizing the way modern brands go to market through end-to-end, data-rich digital solutions that move at the speed of culture & technology to deliver the results your business needs now. By unifying marketing and creative services backed by data and technology, Aisle Rocket drives revenue through best-in-class creative, e-commerce and media execution. Aisle Rocket’s managed Customer Data Platform (CDP) harnesses a brand’s 1st-party data to inform omnichannel online and offline media campaigns, supported by world-class creative, content, and UX.

Media Contact

press@aislerocket.com