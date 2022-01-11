Log in
Greg Warren Joins Axene Health Partners as Partner and Consulting Actuary

01/11/2022 | 10:01am EST
TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axene Health Partners (AHP) today announced that Greg Warren, FSA, FCA, MAAA, formerly Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary of Optum Advisory Services, will join AHP as partner and consulting actuary and lead the opening of the new AHP Denver office.

"Greg brings with him a wealth of knowledge, actuarial expertise, and a shared commitment to AHP's core philosophy of making a positive impact on the healthcare system," said David Axene, President and Managing Partner of AHP. "We're excited to welcome him to AHP and look forward to his leadership in guiding the Denver practice's growth."

Before joining AHP, Greg was responsible for Optum's actuarial, underwriting, and pharmacy consulting practices. Greg has worked as a health care actuary for more than 25 years, providing strategic and financial risk guidance to payers, PBMs, providers, employers, pharmacies, and life science manufacturers in both the public and private healthcare markets. 

The opening of AHP's Denver office enhances the firm's already strong portfolio of health care consulting services nationwide.

About Axene Health Partners

AHP is wholly owned by its consultants, offering highly specialized health care consulting services and software solutions for the healthcare space. AHP offers a unique blend of actuarial services, supplemented by a team of clinical consultants and IT developers. This combination is referred to as the integration of actuarial science with the practice of medicine.

For more information about the Denver practice and its services, please contact Greg Warren directly at greg.warren@axenehp.com or by phone at (720) 657-1264.

