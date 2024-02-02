They were all acquitted at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in a ruling which throws into doubt other prosecutions of those facing the same charge from the Oct. 17 demonstration.
Judge John Law ruled that London's Metropolitan Police acted unlawfully in imposing conditions on the protest and that therefore Thunberg had no case to answer. He said that police could have imposed lesser restrictions on the protest and the conditions that were imposed were not clear.
Thunberg became a prominent campaigner worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018.