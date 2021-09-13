Grey Mountain Partners : Sells Dimex LLC

Grey Mountain Partners (“Grey Mountain”) has sold Dimex LLC (“Dimex” or the “Company”) to Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) (“Westlake”). Grey Mountain partnered with the Company in December 2013 with the goal of expanding Dimex’ world-class manufacturing capabilities and its portfolio of plastic products including landscape edging; industrial, home and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry control joints. We are grateful for the opportunity to have worked with an incredibly talented and dedicated management team and the Company’s 300+ employees. William Blair & Company served as exclusive financial advisor to Dimex and Grey Mountain in the transaction.

About Dimex

Dimex is an industry-leading sustainable manufacturer of plastic products and serves diverse markets. For more than 30 years, the Company has maintained a relentless dedication to customer service and a focus on producing high-quality products. Dimex is headquartered in Marietta, Ohio.

For more information, please visit www.dimexcorp.com.

About Grey Mountain Partners

Grey Mountain Partners is a Boulder, Colorado-based private equity firm that focuses on partnering with management to create lasting value through operational improvements and strategic growth initiatives. Since 2003 Grey Mountain has focused on the small end of the middle-market, investing in more than 45 companies across a wide range of industries. The firm is investing its $425 million Fund III and is actively pursuing new investment opportunities. For additional details on the transaction, or to discuss new investment opportunities, contact Colin McCarthy, Bill Ross, or Rob Dellinger.

For more information about Grey Mountain Partners, please visit www.greymountain.com.

