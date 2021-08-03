Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes $43.4 Million Sale of Multifamily Property in Sandy Springs, Georgia

08/03/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors announced it has closed the $43,362,000 sale of a multifamily property in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Greystone Brown represented the seller, FPA Multifamily, in the deal. The sale was handled by Chandler Brown, Cory Caroline Sams, Taylor Brown, Walter Miller, Jim Jarrell, and Barden Brown, and a $34,000,000 bridge loan for the transaction was also provided by Greystone to the buyer, 29th Street Capital. The balance sheet financing was originated by Keith Hires, Carter King, and Mark Nelson of Greystone.

Located in Fulton County, ReNew Sandy Springs is situated on Greyfield Lane and is comprised of 219 total units. The multifamily asset features amenities such as a pool, fitness center, and playground.

“We were thrilled to represent the seller in yet another deal,” said Taylor Brown, Director at Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors. “Clients continue to come back to us when they recognize that our team will work tirelessly on their behalf for the best buying or selling experience.”

“The ideal solution for a buyer is having a financing option available for the acquisition as part of the sales process, and we are excited to have welcomed the buyer into the Greystone family as well,” said Mr. King.

About Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors
Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors is a commercial investment brokerage company specializing in the sale of multifamily properties throughout the Southeast. The firm is one of the largest and oldest privately held apartment brokerage firms in the region. Greystone Brown real estate professionals are committed to understanding the objectives of maximizing yields and profits while being able to meet critical time frames. For more information, visit www.brownra.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aGLATFELTER : Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference, August 2021
PU
11:53aAD-HOC : Record first-half result – further value adjustment in piston business
PU
11:53aQUEST FOR GROWTH : Acquisition of HalioDx closed
PU
11:53aARGAN : Availability of the English version of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report, 3 August 2021
PU
11:53aRegulators Approve Adjustment to Tampa Electric Bills due to Natural Gas Prices
PU
11:53aARGAN : Half-Year Financial Report 2021, 3 August 2021
PU
11:53aCENTRICA : 04 Aug 2021 Centrica plc appoints Catherine O'Kelly as Managing Director, British Gas Energy Company
PU
11:53aBP : Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 6-K)
PU
11:53aARDAGH S A : Business Combination Agreement (Form 6-K)
PU
11:53aAT&T : to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Oppenheimer Conference on August 10
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
4Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
5Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

HOT NEWS