Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greystone Provides $22 Million Loan for Indiana Multifamily Acquisition

08/27/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $22 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to acquire a 324-unit multifamily property in Indianapolis, Indiana. The financing was originated by Dan Sacks, Managing Director at Greystone, for long-time client Cyclone Wildwood 324, LLC.

The $21,996,000 Fannie Mae loan carries a 12-year term and 30-year amortization, along with a low, fixed rate and five years of interest-only payments. Wildwood Village Apartments consists of 33 garden-style apartment buildings, offering one- and two-bedroom units with modern appliances, in-unit washer/dryer hook ups, fireplaces, generous storage and private outdoor spaces. Residents of the pet-friendly community also enjoy access to the community clubhouse, business center, fitness center, swimming pool, sports court and dog park. The property is located near Interstate 65 and offers easy access to downtown Indianapolis, as well as to the area’s dining and shopping establishments.

“There is no greater compliment than when clients come back to us with other properties in their portfolio,” said Mr. Sacks. “The long-standing relationships we’ve built with our clients are based on their trust in our proven ability to understand their needs and execute their transactions seamlessly.”

“When we’re under a timeline to acquire an asset, we know we can rely on Greystone to get the deal done,” said Mr. Eichorn, principal of Cyclone Wildwood 324. “This was another successful 1031 exchange – we truly rely on Greystone because they demonstrate a passion and vision for our properties that mirrors our own, and frankly, their knowledge of the multifamily space is really unparalleled in this industry.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/956cc682-df5c-4ee1-a7c9-215dc5288143


Primary Logo

Wildwood Village Apartments

Wildwood Village Apartments

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aROCHE : provides update on Tecentriq US indication for PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
AQ
11:45aPRESS RELEASE : Roche provides update on Tecentriq -2-
DJ
11:45aADLPARTNER / ADLPERFORMANCE : 2021 first-half net sales: 75.5m (+16.4%)
GL
11:45aOIF : Reveals New Common Electrical I/O Project to Strengthen an Open Ecosystem for Near Package Optics Architecture, Launches Management Track and Facebook joins Board of Directors at Q3 2021 Virtual Meeting
BU
11:45aPRESS RELEASE : Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication for PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
DJ
11:43aENWAVE : Announces Consolidated Quarterly Positive Net Income and Reports 2021 Third Quarter Consolidated Interim Financial Results
AQ
11:42aNNSA Awards $37 Million to Promote U.S. Production of Critical Medical Isotope
PU
11:42aBusiness Employment Dynamics in the District of Columbia — Fourth Quarter 2020
PU
11:42aBusiness Employment Dynamics in Maryland — Fourth Quarter 2020
PU
11:42aSCOUT24 AG : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX-From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
3ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
4BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
5GREGGS PLC : TAKE FIVE: Adios summer

HOT NEWS