Greystone Provides $26.8 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for LA Multifamily Portfolio

11/16/2021 | 10:51am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $26,800,000 in Fannie Mae Small Loans to refinance seven multifamily properties in Los Angeles. The transactions were originated by Nash Midzi of Greystone on behalf of Mr. Hal Marshall Sears and Michel Roy-led partnerships.

The portfolio of 10-year, fixed-rate loans, which financed a total of 236 units, included:

  • A $5,465,000 loan for a 48-unit property on South Hobart Boulevard;
  • A $4,823,000 loan for a 45-unit property on South Harvard Boulevard;
  • A $2,195,000 loan for a 24-unit property on Gramercy Drive;
  • A $3,420,000 loan for a 34-unit property on Ingraham Street;
  • A $3,247,000 loan for a 28-unit property on Garfield Place;
  • A $3,170,000 loan for a 22-unit property on Commonwealth Ave; and
  • A $4,480,000 loan for a 35-unit property on South Wilton Place.

“As a leading provider of Fannie Mae small loans, Greystone’s execution is top-notch, and we ensure that our clients’ needs come first,” said Mr. Midzi.

“Nash and his team members did an excellent job with the execution of this portfolio refinance, which has helped our team improve cashflows and better serve our tenants.” said Mr. Hal Sears. “Greystone is a critical partner for commercial real estate investors, particularly in the LA market.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com 


HOT NEWS