Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greystone Provides $50 Million in Bridge Financing for 6-Property Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Ohio

10/04/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $50,100,000 bridge loan for the acquisition of a six-property skilled nursing portfolio in Ohio. The transaction was originated by Fred Levine of Greystone.

The portfolio, totaling 719 beds, is secured by a floating rate, interest-only loan funded through our uniquely non-recourse bridge loan program. Greystone intends to move the financing to a permanent exit with a HUD-insured loan as soon as possible

The portfolio includes:

  • A 150-bed community in Berea, OH;
  • A 130-bed community in Cleveland, OH;
  • A 150-bed community in Cleveland, OH;
  • A 99-bed community in Kent, OH;
  • An 85-bed community in Clyde, OH; and
  • A 90-bed community in Waterville, OH.

“I may be getting old, but the excitement of helping quality operators acquire facilities so they can provide amazing care for their residents never gets old,” said Mr. Levine.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Latest news "Companies"
01:01pMULESOFT : Positioned as a Leader Again in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service and the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management
PR
01:01pBOYD GAMING : to Report Third-Quarter 2021 Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on October 26
BU
01:01pMyCointainer Announces New Platform Version and Staking on Elrond Integration
GL
01:00pVALNEVA : Announces the Cancellation of Ordinary Shares Held by the Company following Termination of its Liquidity Agreement
AQ
01:00pFLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION :  to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
AQ
01:00pPacific Urban Residential Announces Merger with Affiliate Hanover Real Estate Investors
GL
01:00pPacific Urban Residential Announces Merger with Affiliate Hanover Real Estate Investors
GL
12:59pOhio National reduces term life insurance premiums
GL
12:58pVAIL RESORTS : Book Early to Save on Winter Travel during Vail Resorts' Winter Getaway Sale
AQ
12:58pHDL COMPANIES : Joins Forces with the North Texas Innovation Alliance to Support Public Sector Innovation
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 3-China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Glo..
2Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4Winter of discontent is coming...
5China Evergrande : Stocks, dollar ease on growth, inflation concerns

HOT NEWS