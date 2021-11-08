Log in
Greystone Provides $51.9 Million Fannie Mae Loan for Arizona Multifamily Property

11/08/2021 | 10:41am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $51,870,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting Services (DUS®) loan to refinance a 312-unit multifamily property in Tucson, Arizona. The transaction was originated by Dan Wolins of Greystone on behalf of long-time client, HSL Properties, Inc.

Encantada Rita Ranch, is a rental property constructed in 2021, consisting of 16 garden-style apartment buildings that offer 117 one-bedroom,138 two-bedroom and 57 three-bedroom units. The fixed rate loan features a 10-year term and 30-year amortization, as well as full-term interest-only payments.

“It’s been an exciting year – not only did we finish construction on Encantada Rita Ranch, but thanks to our Greystone team, we were able to capitalize on the market’s current low interest rate environment as well,” said Mr. Omar Mireles, principal of the borrower. “Greystone’s deep lending platform and multifamily expertise are why we’ve considered them a trusted partner for so many years.”

“Greystone is always looking for ways to help our clients be successful with their multifamily portfolios. Our client-first focus is the reason clients continue to come back,” said Mr. Wolins. “Our extensive multifamily platform enables us to exceed expectations on service and execution, so that clients can more quickly realize their vision for their properties.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com 


