Greystone and MONTICELLOAM to Form Joint Venture for Comprehensive Healthcare Capital Solutions

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, and MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MONTICELLOAM”), that with its affiliates, provides specialized private real estate and asset-based lending, servicing management services and consulting, today announced their intention to combine their senior housing and healthcare lines of business under a new joint venture. The joint venture is anticipated to become a leading one-stop-shop provider of capital finance products and services for the senior housing and healthcare industry.



Greystone is the #1 healthcare lender in the United States for FHA-insured loans, originating over $3 billion overall in senior housing and healthcare finance across FHA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, bridge and other proprietary platforms. MONTICELLOAM services approximately $1.8 billion in senior housing and healthcare loans throughout the United States. The joint venture intends to provide best-in-class services and capital solutions for the skilled nursing, assisted living, and senior housing sectors.

The joint venture expects to offer the following to owners and operators of senior housing and healthcare facilities:

First mortgage floating rate bridge loans;

Fixed-rate conventional term loans;

FHA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac permanent financing;

Mezzanine and preferred equity products;

Tax-exempt bond financing;

Equity capital;

Accounts Receivable and working capital lines of credit;

Loan servicing and asset management;

Troubled asset advisory/workout services; and

Healthcare operational consulting

“MONTICELLOAM and Greystone each have a long history of providing for the needs of senior housing and healthcare owners and operators,” said Stephen Rosenberg, CEO of Greystone. “Together, we will be even better positioned to meet all of the needs of our clients.”

Alan Litt of MONTICELLOAM remarked, “We’ve long known Steve and his team, and we believe the ability to custom-structure senior housing and healthcare transactions, together with our proprietary technology, will enable us to operate seamlessly, supplemented by Greystone’s historically large presence in middle-market bridge and FHA-insured loan markets. Whatever capital or service a senior housing or healthcare client wants, they can now get it under one roof.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About MONTICELLOAM

MONTICELLOAM affiliates offer floating rate term loans, 5, 7 and 10-year fixed rate term loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. MONTICELLOAM affiliates provide financing for skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and other healthcare facilities or senior housing communities throughout the U.S. The firm was founded in October 2014 by Alan Litt, Thomas Lally and Jonathan Litt, each of whom has over 25 years of industry experience as lenders, investors, developers and owner operators. For more information, visit www.monticelloam.com.

