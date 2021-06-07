Log in
Greystone's Latest Insights Magazine is Released: Mid-Year 2021 Outlook

06/07/2021 | 10:22am EDT
NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, today launched its latest issue of Greystone Insights: Mid-Year Update 2021, an exclusive magazine that delves into the top trends shaping the multifamily market in 2021.

In this issue, Greystone presents an in-depth look at new policy changes proposed by the Biden Administration, from infrastructure to tax, and their potential impact on the multifamily sector. A look at the timeline for the country’s ongoing national eviction moratorium keeps readers up-to-date on the rules and restrictions enacted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its feature on affordable housing, Greystone highlights Fannie Mae’s efforts to promote Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH). According to Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, 75% of the 12 million affordable rental units in America’s major cities remain unsubsidized.

“The need [for affordable housing] has forced us to view affordable housing in a more expanded way,” says Fannie Mae’s Angela Kelcher, senior director of multifamily affordable housing for Fannie Mae.

This issue of Greystone Insights also includes analysis of the top markets that CRE economists believe are poised for growth, with most concentrated in secondary cities in southern and sunbelt states.

Click here to download the June 2021 issue of Greystone Insights.

About Greystone
Greystone is a national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

