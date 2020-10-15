Log in
Grid Dynamics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

10/15/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced that it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the call in the following ways: A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website events page, or by dialing +1 (800) 937-4791 or +1 (212) 231-2937 (outside of the U.S.).

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call on https://ir.griddynamics.com/ or by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 or +1 (412) 317-6671 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 21970605. The replay will start on November 5, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available until November 19, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

About Grid Dynamics:

Grid Dynamics is a leader in driving enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations. We work in close collaboration with our clients on digital transformation initiatives that span strategy consulting, early prototypes and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. We help organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences using our deep expertise in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, Big Data and DevOps, top global engineering talent, lean software development practices, and a high-performance product culture. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with technologists located in engineering delivery centers throughout the US, Central and Eastern Europe, Grid Dynamics is known for architecting and delivering some of the largest digital transformation programs in the retail, technology and financial sectors to help its clients win market share, shorten time to market and reduce costs of digital operations on a massive scale. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, visit www.griddynamics.com, or follow us on Twitter @GridDynamics.

© Business Wire 2020

