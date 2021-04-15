Grid Dynamics Launches Cutting Edge Mobile Digital Assistant for Banking

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a global provider of digital transformation consulting and development services, has launched a powerful new digital banking assistant solution. With this solution, banks will be able to offer AI-driven conversational experiences over mobile devices to enhance their customer’s banking experience.

Mobile devices are revolutionizing the banking industry with customers seeking to use a wider range of applications, with better ease of use, and more efficient access. However, many users still find mobile banking interfaces complex, cluttered, and frustrating to use, resulting in a high attrition rate. Banks and credit unions are increasingly focused on improving their offerings by delivering a best-in-class mobile experience to their customers.

Grid Dynamics’ digital assistant solution transforms a simple mobile banking app into a highly engaging and customizable financial advisor that supports interactions through voice, chat, or gestures making it easy for the customer to navigate and interact with the bank. The assistant’s powerful AI engine allows it to personalize the customer experience, self-learn, and adapt to the user’s natural language. Its microservices architecture enables straightforward integration with banks’ existing technologies through APIs, greatly reducing implementation time.

Max Martynov, Chief Technology Officer at Grid Dynamics, added: “Digital assistants based on conversational interfaces are quickly gaining adoption and becoming a powerful channel of customer engagement. With our solution, banks and credit unions can quickly add personalized experiences and conversational capability to their mobile apps and integrate with existing back-end platforms. This allows them to significantly enhance their customer experience, increase retention, and improve competitiveness with fintechs and Big Tech.”

Learn more about Grid Dynamics digital banking assistant, watch a demo video or request a live demo from our technical team.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US and Central and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our products’ qualities and capabilities.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors creating issues with the qualities and capabilities of our products and other risks and uncertainties indicated in Grid Dynamics filings with the SEC.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed March 5, 2021 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005996/en/