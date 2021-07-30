Grid Dynamics Named Implementation Partner for Google Cloud Retail Search to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Leading Retail Brands

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that it is an implementation partner for Google Cloud Retail Search to accelerate digital transformation in the retail space.

Google Cloud today announced the private general availability of Google Cloud Retail Search, a purpose-built industry solution that gives retailers the ability to provide Google-quality search on their own digital properties. Built on Google's deep understanding of user intent and context, Retail Search provides retailers with search functionality that is customizable for their own unique business needs, providing buyers with a higher-quality shopping experience.

Retail Search is a fully managed service as a part of Product Discovery Solutions for Retail, a suite of solutions that help retailers enhance their ecommerce capabilities and deliver personalized consumer experiences.

As an implementation partner, Grid Dynamics will bring the power of Google Cloud Retail Search to its customers.

"We are excited to partner with Google Cloud Retail Search to help leading retailers and brands to connect shoppers with products they love,” said Konstantin Malyshev, Senior Director at Grid Dynamics, “Google's customizable, intent-driven retail search engine and Grid Dynamics technical leadership in product discovery solutions ensure highest quality of integration and best business results".

“We are delighted that Grid Dynamics is expanding their partnership with Google Cloud to help retailers implement Retail Search," said Srikanth Belwadi, Group Product Manager, Google Cloud. “Grid Dynamics’ expertise in product discovery solutions for large enterprises will help leading retailers and brands improve customer experiences and reduce the impact of search abandonment brands”.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

