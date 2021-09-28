Griffin Capital : INVESTOR UPDATE – FALL 2021

Following the shortest recession on record, the U.S. economy has transitioned from the recovery phase to the expansionary phase of the economic cycle. Real GDP grew at a 6.6% annualized rate in the second quarter driven by strong growth in consumer spending, which has been supported by government stimulus and enhanced unemployment benefits3. The U.S. continues to fight COVID-19 with nearly 77% of the population age 18 and older having received at least one dose of the vaccine (including those who received one dose of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine). Additionally, over 93% of the most vulnerable population of adults, age 65 years and older, have also received at least one dose of the vaccine as of September 22, 20214. We believe increasing vaccination levels, coupled with loosening government restrictions, have positively contributed to the labor market recovery

as the unemployment rate (U-3) tightened to 5.2% as of August 2021, representing a drastic decline from the peak unemployment rate of 14.8% observed in April 20205. Global supply chains are struggling to keep up with the surge in consumer demand, and lasting effects from last year's economic downturn have contributed to rising inflation with the CPI increasing 5.3% year-over-year as of August 20215. As inflation pressures mount, Fed policy will become increasingly more important as market participants search for clues relative to the pace of tapering and other policy movements. Additionally, as we move forward into the fourth quarter of 2021, government budget reconciliation, the Biden Administration's infrastructure bill, and tax legislation remain at the forefront of the agenda. Overall, we are encouraged by the broad economic improvements observed thus far in 2021, and we expect this supportive environment to foster further growth through the balance of the year.

The U.S. commercial real estate market continues to benefit from favorable supply and demand dynamics as the broad economic recovery steadily pushes forward. However, due to the varying impacts of COVID-19 and the subsequent effect on consumer behavior, performance across property types and markets has been uneven, which has led to opportunities for active management. The Fund's portfolio positioning is informed by our preference for sectors that we believe stand to benefit the most from secular growth trends, including the multifamily, industrial, and specialty sectors (such as life sciences) which comprise over 80% of the Fund's private equity portfolio as of July 1, 20212.

U.S. multifamily property fundamentals strengthened significantly during the second quarter with record net absorption of 176,540 units, and the overall national vacancy rate declining to 4.0% which is lower than the pre-pandemic level6. Additionally, rents are pushing to all-time highs with year-over-year rent growth of 10.3% as of August 2021. This growth represents the largest increase on record and the first time multifamily assets have observed double-digit rental growth year-over-year according to data tracked by YardiMatrix7. We believe the pre-pandemic structural undersupply of housing combined with strong job growth, ongoing household formation, and elevated home prices should provide tailwinds for the sector moving forward. The industrial sector has continued to show strength as consumer demand rebounds and companies scramble to adapt to consumer preferences for expeditious delivery of goods. The industrial vacancy rate fell to 6.5% at the end of the second quarter as net absorption improved to 84 million square feet, marking the 45th consecutive quarter of positive net absorption6. Demand for modern, high-quality logistics assets remains robust as e-commerce continues to acquire an increasing share of total retail sales. Additionally, companies are aiming to adjust for supply shortfalls by transitioning from just-in-time inventory management to a "just-in-case" supply model which should fuel additional industrial demand moving forward. The specialty property type, consisting of life sciences, healthcare, government specialized facilities, and student housing, continues to benefit from attractive secular growth trends. Life sciences, the dominant component of the Fund's specialty sector allocation, is comprised of laboratory and research facilities located in primary innovation markets throughout the United States. Record levels of investment from the National Institutes of Health and venture capital companies has been a key driver of demand for lab space.

