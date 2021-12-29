Griffin Capital : INVESTOR UPDATE – Winter 2021 12/29/2021 | 10:37am EST Send by mail :

W I N T E R 2 0 2 1 G R I F F I N I N S T I T U T I O N A L A C C E S S ® R E A L E S TAT E F U N D Investor Update December 29, 2021 Class A Share (NASDAQ: GIREX) Dear Fellow Shareholders, Inception Through 11/30/211 We are pleased to present the Winter 2021 Performance1 Cumulative Return 68.05% Investor Update for Griffin Institutional Access® Real Estate Fund (the "Fund"). We greatly Annualized Return 7.25% appreciate the support of our shareholders, Positive Returns1 and we will remain true to the Fund's stated Randy I. Anderson, 27 out of 29 quarters objective of delivering returns comprised Ph.D., CRE of income and appreciation with moderate Standard 3.36% 1 volatility and low correlation to the broader Chief Executive Officer Griffin Capital Deviation markets. During the year ended November 30, Asset Management The Fund's Standard Deviation (a 2021, the Fund's load-waived Class A shares Company, LLC measure of volatility/risk) was more (NASDAQ: GIREX) delivered a total return of Portfolio Manager & than four times less than the S&P 20.07%, driven by strong performance across Founding Partner Griffin Institutional 500 over the same period.1 private and public real estate allocations1. The Fund produced its two best quarters of Access Real Estate Fund Sharpe Ratio 1.92 1 performance since inception during this period Alpha 4.50% 1 in the second and third quarters of 2021. This strong performance has Beta 0.13 1 fueled asset growth as the Fund reached an all-time high in assets under management as of the time of this writing. From the Fund's inception on Private Fund June 30, 2014, through November 30, 2021, the Fund's load-waived Class Diversification2 A shares (NASDAQ: GIREX) generated a(n)1: (as of 10/1/21) • Total cumulative return of 68.05% and a 7.25% annualized return Approximately $232.35B Gross Asset Value • Sharpe ratio of 1.92 • Standard deviation of 3.36%, which is in line with the standard 3,690 investments diversified by deviation for the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (3.08%) sector, geography, and manager • Alpha of 4.50% • Beta of 0.13 Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment return and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate. Shares may be worth more or less than original cost when redeemed. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Fund performance based on load-waived Class A shares and does not reflect any sales charge. The maximum sales charge for Class A shares is 5.75%. If the data reflected the deduction of such charges, the performance would be lower. Performance includes reinvestment of distributions and reflects management fees and other expenses. The Fund offers multiple different classes of shares. An investment in any share class of the Fund represents an investment in the same assets of the Fund. However, the purchase restrictions, ongoing fees, expenses, and performance for each share class are different. For more information on the differences in share classes, refer to the applicable prospectus, which can be found at: www.griffincapital.com. F U N D P E R F O R M A N C E S I N C E I N C E P T I O N ( 6 / 3 0 / 1 4 T O 1 1 / 3 0 / 2 1 ) 1 Growth of a Hypothetical $10,000 Investment Since Fund Inception $30,000 $28,000 $26,000 $24,000 $22,000 $20,000 $18,000 $16,000 $14,000 $12,000 $10,000 $8,000 6/14 9/14 12/14 3/15 6/15 9/15 12/15 3/16 6/16 9/16 12/16 3/17 6/17 9/17 12/17 3/18 6/18 9/18 12/18 3/19 6/19 9/19 12/19 3/20 6/20 9/20 12/20 3/21 6/21 9/21 Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund S&P 500 Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index Performance Metrics Cumulative Annualized Standard Sharpe Alpha Beta Return Return Deviation Ratio Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund 68.05% 7.25% 3.36% 1.92 4.50% 0.13 (NASDAQ: GIREX) S&P 500 169.08% 14.28% 14.15% 0.95 0.00% 1.00 Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index 25.73% 3.14% 3.08% 0.76 2.29% 0.00 Risk & Return Annualized Return 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (NASDAQ: GIREX) Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index S&P 500 Standard Deviation Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment return and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate. Shares may be worth more or less than original cost when redeemed. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Performance includes reinvestment of distributions and reflects management fees and other expenses. The Fund return does not reflect the deduction of all fees, including any applicable Fund share class sales load, third-partybrokerage commissions or third-partyinvestment advisory fees paid by investors to a financial intermediary for brokerage services. If the deduction of such fees was reflected, the performance would be lower. Returns shown do not reflect the deduction of taxes that a shareholder would pay on Fund distributions or the redemption of Fund shares. Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or all of your investment. The ability of the Fund to achieve its investment objective depends, in part, on the ability of the Adviser to allocate effectively the assets of the Fund among the various securities and investments in which the Fund invests. There can be no assurance that the actual allocations will be effective in achieving the Fund's investment objective or delivering positive returns. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. The most recent performance is available at www.griffincapital.com or by calling 888.926.2688. Assets and securities contained within indices are different than the assets and securities contained in Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund and will therefore have different risk and reward profiles. An investment cannot be made in an index, which is unmanaged and has returns that do not reflect any trading, management or other costs. There are limitations when comparing the Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund to indices. Many open-end funds which track these indices offer daily liquidity, while closed-end interval funds offer liquidity on a periodic basis. Deteriorating general market conditions will reduce the value of stock securities. Fixed income risks include interest rate and credit risk, bond values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions. Real estate securities and debt obligations may decline because of adverse developments affecting the real estate industry and real property values. 2 Throughout 2021, the U.S. delivered outsized economic growth driven by pent-up demand following last year's lockdowns necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in elevated levels of consumption across both goods and services. The unexpected spread of coronavirus variants during the second half of 2021 threatened to disrupt the pace of economic growth. However, consumption has remained relatively resilient despite continued risks associated with the virus. Concurrently, vaccine uptake has been steadily increasing with approximately 84% of the population age 18 and older having received at least one dose (including those who received one dose of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine). Additionally, approximately 95% of the most vulnerable population of adults, age 65 years and older, have also received at least one dose of the vaccine as of December 9, 20213. Within the labor market, the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in November 2021 continuing its downward trend from the highs observed in the early stages of the pandemic4. In fact, many businesses are struggling to attract workers, causing wage growth to accelerate. Elevated levels of demand and robust fiscal stimulus combined with the virus-inducedsupply-chain disruptions and logistics bottlenecks have resulted in heightened price pressures with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increasing 6.8% year over year as of November 2021, marking the highest increase observed in nearly 40 years4. In response to inflation pressures, the Federal Reserve recently announced adjustments to monetary policy by doubling the pace of its tapering of asset purchases. Market participants await further announcements regarding potential policy adjustments moving into 2022. As it relates to fiscal policy, the U.S. Congress is currently considering two large spending bills which may provide for additional stimulus. Overall, we are pleased with the progress of the economic recovery over the past year, and compared to 2019 (the year prior to the pandemic), American households appear to be in a stronger financial position heading into the holiday season and into 2022. The positive economic backdrop continues to benefit U.S. commercial real estate fundamentals as the momentum from the past several quarters continued into the third quarter of 2021. Transaction volume surged, reaching more than $193 billion during the quarter, representing a 19% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 5. Pricing reflected strengthening fundamentals with the NCREIF ODCE Index posting its highest quarter of return on record 10. However, despite headline performance measures, the disparity in performance across property types that emerged during the pandemic persisted, creating opportunities for active management. The Fund continues to actively allocate to sectors we believe will benefit from secular growth trends. These high-conviction sectors include multifamily, industrial, and specialty (such as life sciences and student housing) properties and comprise over 83% of the Fund's private equity real estate portfolio as of October 1, 20212. U.S. multifamily property fundamentals strengthened significantly during the third quarter of 2021, driven by elevated levels of demand coupled with a historic housing shortage. The overall national vacancy rate declined in the third quarter to 2.9%, representing a 150 basis point decrease year over year, and marked the lowest level observed since 19946. Additionally, rent growth remains robust, increasing 13.7% year over year as of October 20217. This represents another record month of rent growth with almost a quarter of Yardi Matrix's top 30 markets posting over 20% year- over-year rent growth7. We believe job growth and higher wages will encourage ongoing household formation, while high barriers to homeownership and near-term development challenges, such as increased labor and material costs, and supply-chain bottlenecks, underpin the supply and demand dynamics that may support this sector moving forward. Industrial sector fundamentals continue to remain strong with elevated levels of demand driven by the structural shift to e-commerce adoption and ongoing infrastructure investment by businesses looking to shore up their supply-chain logistics. The industrial availability rate fell to a record low of 6.0% at the end of the third quarter of Past performance is not indicative of future results. Holdings and allocations are subject to change without notice. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses. 3 2021 as net absorption improved to 120.3 million square feet, marking the second highest level on record6. As many businesses move to a "just-in-case" supply model to avoid missing sales due to a lack of inventory, U.S. consumers are simultaneously expecting prompt delivery of goods which is fueling demand for well-located, modern industrial assets. The specialty property type, comprised of life sciences, healthcare, government specialized facilities, and student housing properties, continues to benefit from attractive secular growth trends. Life sciences, the largest exposure within the Fund's specialty allocation, consists of laboratory facilities that support a broad range of organizations, such as pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, medical device companies, contract research organizations, and companies in the fast-growing genomics industry. These facilities are generally located in primary innovations clusters across the country that are supported by a highly educated workforce typically proximate to top-ranked medical and university research centers. The ongoing technological and medical innovation in support of an aging population, coupled with limited supply in top life sciences markets may provide a supportive backdrop for this property type moving forward. Additionally, student housing continues to benefit from the broad economic reopening as most colleges and universities have returned to in-person instruction. Early indicators reveal a return to pre-pandemic levels with pre-leasing rising to 94.1% in September 20218. In fact, the student housing property type is forecasted to have the strongest NOI growth across all major sectors in 2022 according to Green Street9. Within the traditional office sector, the ongoing delay in return-to-office plans by many companies has created a heightened degree of uncertainty. Despite these challenges, there are many companies actively investing in office space in order to create a more collaborative and innovative work culture. A resurgence in foot traffic across retail segments and improving brick- and-mortar sales resulted in strengthening fundamentals for the retail sector in the third quarter. In particular, the neighborhood and strip center segment fared best, posting positive net absorption of 17.4 million square feet during the third quarter6. Additionally, the availability rate decreased 52 basis points quarter over quarter to 8.3%, which is below the pre-pandemic level6. The Portfolio Management team continuously examines macroeconomic conditions and real estate market fundamentals which form the basis for asset allocation decisions across both private and public markets as well as property types and geographies. The ability to invest across all four quadrants of the institutional real estate market (private equity, private debt, public equity, public debt) may provide the Portfolio Management team with more opportunities to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for the Fund's investors. Within the private portfolio, active allocation to our high-conviction investment themes has helped drive outperformance relative to the NCREIF ODCE Index, delivering 280 basis points of excess return in the year ended September 30, 202110. Within the portion of the portfolio allocated to public securities, publicly traded real estate equity has been a significant contributor to the Fund's near-term performance. In today's market environment characterized by high equity multiples, low yields, and elevated inflation pressures, real estate remains an attractive asset allocation tool for investors seeking durable, tax-efficient income with a degree of insulation from inflation. Real estate has historically performed well in inflationary environments particularly in times of strong economic growth. Further, we believe certain factors that have contributed to the dispersion in returns amongst property types and markets will continue, providing enhanced opportunity for active management. Overall, the economic backdrop remains favorable for commercial real estate, and we believe the Fund is well positioned to capitalize on growth within our high-conviction themes. Represents the views of Griffin Capital at the time of this letter and is subject to change. The Fund is a closed-end interval fund. Limited liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the Fund's quarterly repurchase offers for no less than 5% and no more than 25% of the Fund's shares outstanding at net asset value. The Fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the Fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment. There is no secondary market for the Fund's shares and none is expected to develop. 4 On December 2, 2021, Apollo Global Management announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the asset management and distribution businesses of Griffin Capital. There are no anticipated changes to the Fund's strategy or the investment team. However, the transaction will provide benefits in the form of enhanced resources and scale, and for this reason, we are extremely excited about our future partnership with Apollo. For more information regarding the transaction, please reference the associated press releaseor visit www.griffincapital.com. On behalf of the entire Griffin Capital team, we thank you for your continued confidence. We hope that you and your families have an enjoyable holiday season, and we look forward to updating you again in the New Year. Sincerely, Randy I. Anderson, Ph.D., CRE Chief Executive Officer, Griffin Capital Asset Management Company, LLC Portfolio Manager & Founding Partner, Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund E N D N O T E S Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment return and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate. Shares may be worth more or less than original cost when redeemed. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Performance source: Morningstar Direct. Performance includes reinvestment of distributions and reflects management fees and other expenses. The Fund return does not reflect the deduction of all fees, including any applicable Fund share class sales load, third-party brokerage commissions or third-party investment advisory fees paid by investors to a financial intermediary for brokerage services. If the deduction of such fees was reflected, the performance would be lower. Returns shown do not reflect the deduction of taxes that a shareholder would pay on Fund distributions or the redemption of Fund shares. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. The most recent performance is available at www.griffincapital.com or by calling 888.926.2688. As of 11/30/21, the Fund's load-waived, Class A share had a one-year return of 20.07% and a five-year annualized return of 7.01%, the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index had a one- year return of 32.08% and a five-year annualized return of 11.38%, the S&P 500 Index had a one-year return of 27.92% and a five-year annualized return of 17.90%, and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index had a one-year return of -1.15% and a five-year annualized return of 3.65%. Alpha and beta calculation benchmark: S&P 500. Assets and securities contained within indices are different than the assets and securities contained in Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund and will therefore have different risk and reward profiles. An investment cannot be made in an index, which is unmanaged and has returns that do not reflect any trading, management or other costs. There are limitations when comparing the Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund to indices. Many open-end funds which track these indices offer daily liquidity, while closed-end interval funds offer liquidity on a periodic basis. Deteriorating general market conditions will reduce the value of stock securities. Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk, bond values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions. Real estate securities and debt obligations may decline because of adverse developments affecting the real estate industry and real property values. Fund size based on Gross Asset Value (GAV). Fund holdings as of 10/1/21. Fund holdings are subject to change without notice. The Fund is "non- diversified" under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act") since changes in the financial condition or market value of a single issuer may cause a greater fluctuation in the Fund's net asset value than in a "diversified" fund. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses. For purposes of the 1940 Act, the Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund, which means the Fund may invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of one or more issuers. However, among the number of issuers, the Fund seeks exposure across multiple sectors of the real estate industry (e.g., industrial, office, and multifamily) and geographic locations. As used herein, the terms "diversify," "diversified," and "diversification" are meant to reference that variety and not the Fund's diversification status under the 1940 Act. The Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. CDC - COVID Data Tracker. Bureau of Labor Statistics; U.S. Department of Labor. Real Capital Analytics. CBRE Econometric Advisors. Yardi Matrix. Real Page. Green Street. All major property types include multifamily, industrial, office, and retail. Griffin Capital Advisor, LLC, NCREIF ODCE Net Index as of 9/30/21. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 