Griffin Capital : Prospectus – Class A & C 02/01/2022 | 12:42pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROSPECTUS February 1, 2022 Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Class A Shares (GIREX) and Class C Shares (GCREX) of Beneficial Interest $2,500 minimum purchase for regular accounts $1,000 minimum purchase for retirement plan accounts Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the "Fund") is a continuously offered, diversified, closed-end management investment company that is operated as an interval fund. This prospectus concisely provides the information that a prospective investor should know about the Fund before investing. You are advised to read this prospectus carefully and to retain it for future reference. Additional information about the Fund, including the Fund's Class A and Class C Statement of Additional Information ("SAI") dated February 1, 2022, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The SAI is available upon request and without charge by writing the Fund at Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund, c/o DST Systems, Inc., 430 W 7th St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1407, or by calling toll-free1-888-926-2688. The table of contents of the SAI appears on page 41 of this prospectus. You may request the Fund's SAI, annual and semi-annual reports, and other information about the Fund or make shareholder inquiries by calling 1-888-926-2688 or by visiting http://www.griffincapital.com. The SAI, material incorporated by reference and other information about the Fund, is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The address of the SEC's website is provided solely for the information of prospective shareholders and is not intended to be an active link. Investment Objective. The Fund's investment objective is to generate a return comprised of both current income and capital appreciation with moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. Summary of Investment Strategy. The Fund pursues its investment objective by strategically investing across private institutional real estate investment funds as well as a diversified set of public real estate securities. This approach enables Griffin Capital Advisor, LLC (the "Adviser") to allocate between public and private real estate securities and allows the Fund to invest across a diversified set of investment managers and strategies as well as providing investment exposure across property types and geographies. Risks.Investing in the Fund involves a high degree of risk. In particular: The Fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the Fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment.

long-term investment. The Fund will ordinarily declare and pay distributions from its net investment income and distribute net realized capital gains, if any, once a quarter, however, the amount of distributions that the Fund may pay, if any, is uncertain.

The Fund may pay distributions in significant part from sources that may not be available in the future and that are unrelated to the Fund's performance, such as a return of capital and borrowings.

Investors will pay offering expenses and, with regard to those share classes that impose a front-end sales load, a sales load of up to 5.75%. You will have to receive a total return at least in excess of these expenses to receive an actual return on your investment. The Adviser and the Sub-Advisers. The Fund's investment adviser is Griffin Capital Advisor, LLC, a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended (the "Advisers Act"). The Adviser has engaged Aon Investments USA Inc. ("Aon Investments" or the "Private Sub-Adviser"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Aon plc and a registered investment adviser under the Advisers Act, to provide ongoing research, opinions and recommendations to the portion of the Fund's investment portfolio that is allocated to private, institutional real estate investment funds managed by institutional investment managers. Aon Investments had $186.8 billion ($143.4 billion in the U.S.) in assets under management as of September 30, 2021 and $4.1 trillion ($3.0 trillion in the U.S.) in assets under advisement with more than 1,800 retainer and project clients (520+ in the U.S.) as of June 30, 2021. Additionally, the Adviser has engaged CenterSquare Investment Management LLC ("CenterSquare" or the "Public Sub-Adviser", collectively with the Private Sub-Adviser, the "Sub-Advisers"), a registered investment adviser under the Advisers Act, to manage the portion of the Fund's investment portfolio that is allocated to publicly traded securities, including publicly traded income producing equity and certain debt real estate related securities. CenterSquare had approximately $15.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Securities Offered. The Fund engages in a continuous offering of classes of shares of beneficial interest of the Fund. Class A shares and Class C shares are offered by this prospectus. The Fund offers Class I shares, Class L shares and Class M shares by separate prospectuses. The Fund has registered 224,288,751 shares and is authorized as a Delaware statutory trust to issue an unlimited number of shares. The Fund is offering to sell, through its distributor, under the terms of this prospectus, 224,288,751 shares of beneficial interest, at net asset value from which any applicable sales load will be deducted. As of January 3, 2022, the Fund's net asset value per share was $29.46 for Class A shares and $28.10 for Class C shares. As of January 3, 2022, there were 23,767,566 Class A shares outstanding and 19,547,407 Class C shares outstanding. The maximum sales load is 5.75% of the amount invested for Class A shares, while Class C shares are not subject to sales loads. The minimum initial investment by a shareholder for Class A and Class C shares is $2,500 for regular accounts and $1,000 for retirement plan accounts. Subsequent investments may be made with at least $100 for regular accounts and $50 for retirement plan accounts. The Fund reserves the right to waive investment minimums. The Fund's shares are offered through ALPS Distributors, Inc. (the "Distributor"), as the distributor. In addition, certain institutions (including banks, trust companies, brokers and investment advisers) may be authorized to accept, on behalf of the Fund, purchase and exchange orders and repurchase requests placed by or on behalf of their customers, and if approved by the Fund, may designate other financial intermediaries to accept such orders. The Distributor is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of the Fund's shares, but will use its best efforts to solicit orders for the sale of the shares. Monies received will be invested promptly and no arrangements have been made to place such monies in an escrow, trust or similar account. During the continuous offering, shares will be sold at the net asset value of the Fund next determined plus the applicable sales load. See "Plan of Distribution." The Fund's continuous offering is expected to continue in reliance on Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") until the Fund has sold shares in an amount equal to approximately $6,000,000,000. NAV(1) Sales Load(1) Price to Public(1) Proceeds to Registrant(1) Per Class A Share $29.46 $1.80 $31.26 $29.46 Total Minimum $2,500 $152.52 $2,652.52 $2,500 Total Maximum $6,000,000,000 $366,047,745.36 $6,366,047,745.36 $6,000,000,000 NAV(1) Sales Load(1) Price to Public(1) Proceeds to Registrant(1) Per Class C Share $28.10 None $28.10 $28.10 Total Minimum $2,500 $0.00 $2,500 $2,500 Total Maximum $6,000,000,000 $0.00 $6,000,000,000 $6,000,000,000 As of January 3, 2022 The shares have no history of public trading, nor is it intended that the shares will be listed on a public exchange at this time. No secondary market is expected to develop for the Fund's shares, liquidity for the Fund's shares will be provided only through quarterly repurchase offers for no less than 5% of Fund's shares at net asset value, and there is no guarantee that an investor will be able to sell all the shares that the investor desires to sell in the repurchase offer. Due to these restrictions, an investor should consider an investment in the Fund to be of limited liquidity. Investing in the Fund's shares may be speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including the risks associated with leverage. See "Risk Factors" below in this prospectus. Investment Adviser Griffin Capital Advisor, LLC Neither the SEC nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Electronic Reports Disclosure - As permitted by regulations adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, paper copies of the Fund shareholder reports will no longer be sent by mail, unless you specifically request paper copies of the reports from the Fund or from your financial intermediary (such as a broker-dealer or bank). Instead, the reports will be made available on the Fund's website (www.griffincapital.com), and you will be notified by mail each time a report is posted and provided with a website link to access the report. You may elect to receive all future reports in paper free of charge. If you invest through a financial intermediary, you can contact your financial intermediary to request that you continue to receive paper copies of your shareholder reports. If you invest directly with the Fund, you can call the Fund toll-free at 1-888-926-2688 or submit a signed letter of instruction requesting paper reports to Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund, c/o DST Systems, Inc., 430 W 7th St, Kansas City, MO 64105- 1407. Your election to receive reports in paper will apply to all funds held in your account if you invest through your financial intermediary or all funds held with the fund complex if you invest directly with a fund. If you already elected to receive shareholder reports electronically, you will not be affected by this change, and you need not take any action. You may elect to receive shareholder reports and other communications from the Fund electronically anytime by contacting your financial intermediary or, if you invest directly with the Fund, by enrolling at www.griffincapital.com. TABLE OF CONTENTS PAGE PROSPECTUS SUMMARY ....................................................................................................................... 1 SUMMARY OF FUND EXPENSES ............................................................................................................. 8 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ......................................................................................................................... 9 USE OF PROCEEDS ................................................................................................................................. 13 THE FUND .............................................................................................................................................. 13 OFFERING OF FUND SHARES ................................................................................................................. 13 INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE, POLICIES AND STRATEGIES ........................................................................... 13 RISK FACTORS ........................................................................................................................................ 20 MANAGEMENT OF THE FUND ............................................................................................................... 26 DETERMINATION OF NET ASSET VALUE ................................................................................................. 30 CONFLICTS OF INTEREST ........................................................................................................................ 31 QUARTERLY REPURCHASES OF SHARES ................................................................................................. 31 DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN .............................................................. 33 U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX MATTERS .................................................................................................... 34 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND SHARES ............................................................................ 35 ANTI-TAKEOVER PROVISIONS IN THE DECLARATION OF TRUST ............................................................ 36 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION ......................................................................................................................... 36 LEGAL MATTERS ..................................................................................................................................... 40 REPORTS TO SHAREHOLDERS ................................................................................................................ 40 INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM ...................................................................... 40 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................................. 40 TABLE OF CONTENTS OF THE STATEMENT OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .......................................... 41 NOTICE OF PRIVACY POLICY & PRACTICES ............................................................................................. 42 PROSPECTUS SUMMARY This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider before investing in the shares. You should review the more detailed information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus and in the SAI, particularly the information set forth under the heading "Risk Factors." The Fund Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund is a continuously offered, diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund is an interval fund that will provide limited liquidity by offering to make quarterly repurchases of each class of shares at that class of shares' net asset value, which will be calculated on a daily basis. See "Quarterly Repurchases of Shares," and "Determination of Net Asset Value." Investment Objective and Policies The Fund's investment objective is to generate a return comprised of both current income and capital appreciation with moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. The Fund pursues its investment objective by strategically investing across private institutional real estate investment funds as well as a diversified set of public real estate securities. This approach enables the Adviser to allocate between public and private real estate securities, and allows the Fund to invest across a diversified set of investment managers and strategies as well as providing investment exposure across property types and geographies. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes will be invested in real estate securities (as defined below). The Fund executes its investment strategy primarily by seeking to invest in a broad portfolio of real estate securities across two major categories - Private Investment Funds (as defined below) and publicly traded real estate securities. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), index mutual funds ("Index Funds"), and Other Investment Vehicles (as defined below), as well as other publicly traded income producing equity and debt securities. In certain circumstances or market environments, the Fund may reduce its investment in real estate securities and hold a larger position in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund concentrates investments in the real estate industry, meaning that under normal circumstances, it invests over 25% of its assets in real estate securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any duration, maturity, or credit quality, including high yield securities. The Fund defines "real estate securities" to include common stock, partnership or similar interests, convertible or non-convertible preferred stock, and convertible or non-convertible secured or unsecured debt issued by: private, institutional real estate investment funds managed by institutional investment managers, which are treated as real estate investment trusts ("REITs") for tax purposes ("Private Investment Funds"); publicly traded REITs ("Public REITs"); publicly traded real estate operating companies ("Public REOCs"); ETFs; Index Funds; and other investment vehicles such as closed-end funds, mutual funds and unregistered investment funds that invest principally, directly or indirectly, in real estate or real estate related securities (collectively, "Other Investment Vehicles"). A select number of Private Investment Funds in which the Fund may invest may charge a performance fee. Shareholders will pay a pro rata share of asset-based and performance fees associated with the Fund's underlying investments, including its Private Investment Funds, Public REITs, Public REOCs, ETFs, Index Funds, and Other Investment Vehicles (together, the "Underlying Funds" and each, an "Underlying Fund"). The Portfolio Managers of the Fund consider an issuer to be principally invested in real estate if 50% or more of its assets are attributable to ownership, construction, finance, management or sale of real estate. By investing in the Fund, the Adviser expects that shareholders may realize (either directly or indirectly) the following potential benefits: Access to Institutional Managers - Many of the Private Investment Funds in which the Fund invests are intended for large, institutional investors and have a large minimum investment size and other investor criteria that might otherwise limit their availability to individual, non-institutional investors. Thus, the Fund enables investors to invest in Private Investment Funds managed by leading institutional investment managers that may not be otherwise available to individual, non-institutional investors.

- Many of the Private Investment Funds in which the Fund invests are intended for large, institutional investors and have a large minimum investment size and other investor criteria that might otherwise limit their availability to individual, non-institutional investors. Thus, the Fund enables investors to invest in Private Investment Funds managed by leading institutional investment managers that may not be otherwise available to individual, non-institutional investors. Multi-Strategy, Multi-Manager Investment Strategy - Given the investment strategy of the Fund, investors are able to execute a multi- strategy, multi-manager,multi-sector strategy by making a single investment in the Fund, whereas due to the large minimums of many of the Private Investment Funds in which the Fund invests, such a strategy may not otherwise be feasible to the individual investor.

- Given the investment strategy of the Fund, investors are able to execute a multi- strategy, multi-manager,multi-sector strategy by making a single investment in the Fund, whereas due to the large minimums of many of the Private Investment Funds in which the Fund invests, such a strategy may not otherwise be feasible to the individual investor. More Attractive Investment Terms - By taking advantage of volume and other discounts that typically are not available to individual investors, the Adviser believes that the Fund may be able to provide certain economies of scale to investors through a reduction in the fees charged by the Private Investment Funds in which the Fund invests and which may not otherwise be permitted or available to individual investors.

- By taking advantage of volume and other discounts that typically are not available to individual investors, the Adviser believes that the Fund may be able to provide certain economies of scale to investors through a reduction in the fees charged by the Private Investment Funds in which the Fund invests and which may not otherwise be permitted or available to individual investors. Customized Public Market Strategy in line with Fund Objectives - CenterSquare has managed a U.S. REIT strategy focused on providing current income and long-term capital appreciation since 1995. The Fund provides access to CenterSquare's proprietary investment process, which typically is reserved for institutional investors and seeks to identify real estate securities that are undervalued relative to their peers. The Fund's real estate industry investment policy is fundamental and may not be changed without shareholder approval. The SAI contains a list of all of the fundamental and non-fundamental investment policies of the Fund, under the heading "Investment Objective and Policies." Credit Facilities and Securities Lending. The Fund has entered into secured bank lines of credit through BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage International, Ltd. ("BNP") (the "BNP Credit Facility") and Credit Suisse First Boston Ltd. ("Credit Suisse", collectively, with BNP the "Banks") (the "Credit Suisse Credit Facility", collectively, with the BNP Credit Facility, the "Credit Facilities") for the purpose of investment purchases or other liquidity measures, subject to the limitations of the 1940 Act for borrowings. As collateral for the Credit Facilities, the Fund grants the Banks a first position security interest in and lien on securities of any kind or description held by the Fund in the collateral accounts. 1 The BNP Credit Facility also permits, subject to certain conditions, BNP to rehypothecate portfolio securities pledged by the Fund up to the amount of the loan balance outstanding. The Fund continues to receive dividends and interest on rehypothecated securities. The Fund also has the right under the BNP Credit Facility to recall the rehypothecated securities from BNP on demand. If BNP fails to deliver the recalled security in a timely manner, the Fund will be compensated by BNP for any fees or losses related to the failed delivery or, in the event a recalled security will not be returned by BNP, the Fund, upon notice to BNP, may reduce the loan balance outstanding by the amount of the recalled security failed to be returned. The Fund will receive a portion of the fees earned by BNP in connection with the rehypothecation of portfolio securities. This rehypothecation provision of the BNP Credit Facility is intended to permit the Fund to reduce the cost of its borrowings under the BNP Credit Facility. Investment Strategy The Adviser executes its investment strategy primarily by seeking to invest in a broad portfolio of real estate securities across two major categories - Private Investment Funds and publicly traded real estate securities. The Fund may also invest in ETFs, Index Funds, and Other Investment Vehicles, as well as other publicly traded income producing equity and debt securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in agency and non-agency commercial and residential mortgage backed securities, which may be of any credit quality (including high yield securities) ("MBS") through investments in Private Investment Funds, ETFs, or mutual funds that invest in MBS ("MBS Funds"). With respect to selecting the Private Investment Funds in which the Fund invests, the Adviser considers various inputs, including quantitative and qualitative assessment of the management team and its track record, property evaluation and structure, and other information that is typically not available to an individual investor. Aon Investments assists the Adviser by providing ongoing research, opinions and recommendations to the portion of the Fund's investment portfolio that is allocated to Private Investment Funds. Under normal circumstances, such securities will likely comprise between 50% and 95% of the Fund's portfolio. Aon Investments is a leading advisor to corporate and public pension plans, defined contribution plans, union associations, health systems, financial intermediaries, endowments and foundations. CenterSquare assists the Adviser by managing the portion of the Fund's investment portfolio that is allocated to publicly traded securities, such as common and preferred stocks, and certain debt securities of issuers that are principally engaged in or related to the real estate industry, including those that own significant real estate assets, and the selection of the MBS Funds that are ETFs. Under normal circumstances, such securities will likely comprise between 5% and 50% of the Fund's portfolio. For purposes of the strategy's investment policies, CenterSquare considers a company to be in the real estate industry if it has at least 50% of its assets in companies principally engaged in the real estate industry, including REITs. With regard to the portion of the portfolio invested in common equity, the strategy usually holds approximately 40 to 60 stocks. The MBS Funds in which the Fund invests that are Private Investment Funds or mutual funds are selected solely by the Adviser. Investment Adviser The Adviser was formed in August 2013 and commenced operations in March 2014 and is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC pursuant to the provisions of the Advisers Act. The Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager of the Fund, Dr. Randy Anderson, has substantial experience in managing a closed-end interval fund and pursuing an investment strategy substantially similar to the strategy being pursued by the Fund. The Adviser is an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC ("Griffin Capital"). Griffin Capital is a leading alternative investment asset manager. Founded in 1995, the privately held firm is a leading alternative investment asset manager that is led by a seasoned team of senior executives with more than two decades of investment and real estate experience. Griffin Capital sponsors or co-sponsors a suite of carefully curated, institutional quality investment solutions distributed by Griffin Capital Securities, LLC to retail investors through a community of partners, including independent and insurance broker-dealers, wirehouses, registered investment advisory firms and the financial advisors who work with these enterprises. Sub-Advisers The Adviser may, from time to time, engage one or more investment sub-advisers. Any sub-adviser chosen by the Adviser will be paid by the Adviser based only on the portion of Fund assets allocated to any such sub-adviser by the Adviser. Shareholders do not pay any sub-adviser fees. The Adviser has engaged Aon Investments USA Inc., a registered investment adviser under the Advisers Act, to provide ongoing research, opinions and recommendations to the portion of the Fund's investment portfolio that is allocated to Private Investment Funds. Under normal circumstances, such securities will likely comprise between 50% and 95% of the Fund's portfolio. The Adviser has engaged CenterSquare Investment Management LLC, a registered investment adviser under the Advisers Act, to manage the portion of the Fund's investment portfolio that is allocated to publicly traded securities, such as common and preferred stocks, and certain debt securities of issuers that are principally engaged in or related to the real estate industry, including those that own significant real estate assets, and the selection of the MBS Funds that are ETFs. Under normal circumstances, such securities are estimated to comprise between 5% and 50% of the Fund's portfolio. Fees and Expenses The Adviser is entitled to receive a monthly fee at the annual rate of 1.50% of the Fund's daily net assets. The Adviser and the Fund have entered into an expense limitation and reimbursement agreement (the "Expense Limitation Agreement") under which the Adviser has contractually agreed to waive its fees and to pay or absorb the ordinary operating expenses of the Fund (including offering expenses, but excluding interest, brokerage commissions, acquired fund fees and expenses and extraordinary expenses), to the extent that such expenses exceed 1.91% and 2.66% per annum of the Fund's average daily net assets (the "Expense Limitation") attributable to Class A and Class C shares, respectively. In consideration of the Adviser's agreement to limit the Fund's expenses, the Fund has agreed to repay the Adviser in the amount of any fees waived and Fund expenses paid or absorbed, subject to the limitations that: (1) the reimbursement for fees and expenses will be made only if payable 2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 17:41:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 Latest news "Companies" 01:01p Fiskars has completed the divestment of its North American Watering Business AQ 01:01p ScholarShare 529 Launches 5th Annual Matching Grant Program BU 01:01p Insyde® Software Credits Binarly's AI-Powered Firmware Threat Detection Technology for Recent Security Disclosures BU 01:01p SEEK Safely Welcomes New Board President, Dr. Glenn Doyle GL 01:01p Thanks to Customers, NW Natural Scores High in Customer Satisfaction BU 01:01p SEEK Safely Welcomes New Board President, Dr. Glenn Doyle GL 01:01p HOOD ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Robinhood Markets, Inc. Limited Shareholders PR 01:01p Fantasy 360 Announces Name Change to XR Immersive Tech Inc. GL 01:01p Anne Frank Fonds Basel protects copyrights to works by Anne Frank EQ 01:01p AVANGRID Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call BU