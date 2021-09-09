Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Griffin Capital Sells Atlanta Apartment Project, Delivers Strong, Full-cycle Results for Investors in Multifamily Development Fund

09/09/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Griffin Capital Company, LLC (“Griffin Capital”), a leading privately-held alternative asset manager, announced today that it has successfully sold the last remaining property in the Griffin Capital Development Partners Fund I, LLC (the “Fund”), achieving a favorable investment return for Fund investors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005251/en/

Griffin Capital Development Partners Fund I, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)

Griffin Capital Development Partners Fund I, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very pleased with the results we were able to achieve for our investors,” said Eric Kaplan, President of Griffin Capital Private Equity. “This successful outcome provides further support of our ongoing conviction that: (i) multifamily is a resilient asset class that performs well in varying economic environments; (ii) demand for rental housing is supported by strong secular trends; (iii) investment in markets with strong job and population growth drives demand for high quality rental housing; and (iv) partnerships with institutional developers with deep experience and a substantial track record increases the probability of a superior investor outcome.”

Griffin Capital Development Partners Fund I, LLC invested $29.7 million of equity to develop three multifamily communities located in Dallas, Texas; Monrovia, California; and Atlanta, Georgia. The Dallas property was sold in September 2017, the Monrovia property was sold in April 2021, and the Atlanta property was sold in August 2021. After distributing the proceeds from the sale of the final asset, the Fund will have generated cumulative distributions to investors of $48.7 million. A small portion of additional proceeds have been held back as a reserve for customary representations and warranties associated with the sale of the properties, the remaining amount of which will be returned to investors after the representations and warranties period expires.

“We are excited to deliver on the investment strategy postulated to our investors. As has always been the case since our firm’s founding in 1995, we set out to conceive and execute a thoughtful business plan, aligned our own interests with those of our investors, and worked tirelessly on behalf of those investors to achieve a collectively successful outcome. The sale of the last asset in this portfolio is the culmination of that process. The fact that we did so over what was a uniquely challenging and uncertain environment makes it that much more satisfying,” noted Kevin Shields, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Capital.

About Griffin Capital Company, LLC

Griffin Capital is a privately-held alternative investment asset manager headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1995, Griffin Capital has owned, managed, sponsored or co-sponsored investment programs encompassing over $20 billion in assets. The company’s senior executives and employees have co-invested over $300 million in its various investment verticals, aligning Griffin’s interest with those of its more than 200,000 investors.

The company leverages the breadth and depth of its cycle-tested investment management teams to capitalize on long term economic trends and secular growth opportunities in real estate and global corporate credit through interval funds and direct investment strategies. Investors can access these investment solutions exclusively through independent and insurance broker-dealers, national wirehouses and registered investment advisors.

Additional information is available at: www.griffincapital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:07pNEXR Technologies SE lowers 2021 forecast following Corona-related market launch delays of products
DJ
01:06pAM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation's Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
01:05pUNIPER : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01:04pJPMorgan appoints Allison Beer as CEO of Chase's card business
RE
01:04pELTROPY : & The Mortgage Collaborative Partner to Bring Texting to the Mortgage Industry
BU
01:03pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
01:02pOil dips on China plan to tap reserves, small U.S. crude draw
RE
01:02pA Grateful Industry Recognizes Structural Engineers on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11
PU
01:02pTFF : 1st Quarter 2011
PU
01:02pTwentieth Annual Japanese Business Association of Southern California and Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Northern California Gathering
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulatory squeeze weighs on gaming shares worldwide
2'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
3European stocks pare losses after ECB slows stimulus, as expected
4LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
5Analysis-Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at..

HOT NEWS