Griffin Global Asset Management Announces Delivery of Airbus A350 to Air France

02/08/2022 | 01:01am EST
DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the agreement to purchase and leaseback two new Airbus A350-900 aircraft to Air France, featuring RR Trent XWB-84 engines. The first aircraft delivered on a long-term lease to Air France on January 28, 2022, and the second aircraft is scheduled for delivery in September 2022.

“We are very pleased to announce this first transaction with Air France,” said Marc Baer, President of Griffin. “Our management team’s long relationship with Air France-KLM dates back decades, and these transactions affirm the great working relationship we have developed over that period. The A350-900 forms the core of Air France’s long-haul fleet renewal and will be instrumental in achieving increased efficiency and economics well into the future.”

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com


HOT NEWS