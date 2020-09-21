Griffin Living : Solves Housing Problem for City and Seniors

Senior Housing Development Approved on Land Formerly Locked By Runoff

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020 the City of Temecula Planning Commission unanimously approved a Griffin Living Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility. The development will provide much-needed senior housing on a site that was near the center of town but previously unusable due to a water runoff.

Rendering of Griffin Living senior housing and memory care facility, Solana Way, in Temecula, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)

10,000 Americans turn 65 every day, and the lack of suitable housing options for seniors has become a national crisis. Griffin Living Assisted Living will provide aging residents and their families a safe, beautiful dwelling place.

“This development will become a destination for aging residents of Temecula and those nearby who deserve the best and safest in assisted living,” said Paul E. Griffin, Founder, CEO and President, Griffin Living. “Furthermore, the Temecula site was both a nuisance and an eyesore at a major intersection, and now will feature a new, thoughtfully designed development. Overall, this new facility will elevate the community and serve the aging population and their children who care for them.”

Located at the southeast corner of Margarita Rd. and Solana Way, the approved 91,002 square foot facility will have two stories, with 107 units, 32 for memory care and 75 for assisted living. The planned amenities include private outdoor spaces (balconies and patios), a dog park, a theatre, golf putting greens, indoor and outdoor dining areas, a raised garden, an exercise room, a perimeter walking path, and an activity lawn. The entrance features a large fountain with an attractive porte cochere.

This is the culmination of 36 months of work between the developer, Griffin Living, various engineering and environmental impact firms, and the City of Temecula. The City reviewed the proposal and determined no significant impacts on the environment, taking into account biological resources, cultural resources, and geology and soils. The project received unanimous approval from the City of Temecula Planning Commission. Planning commissioner Turley-Trejo hailed the Griffin Living proposal as “a beautiful project that is a welcome enhancement.” Commissioner Gary Watts added, “It looks wonderful, and is a well-needed project. Thank you.”

ABOUT GRIFFIN LIVING

Griffin Living is an award-winning, privately-owned real estate development firm headquartered in Calabasas, CA. The firm was founded in 2016 by Paul Griffin III, a fifth-generation home builder with thirty years of expertise in real estate development.

Griffin Living develops and maintains properties across the United States. We are committed to crafting innovative communities in partnership with community stakeholders, and apply our value-driven development philosophy to ensure that these properties represent strong investments for our capital partners.

The Griffin team has decades of experience in developing communities of all types, including residential, commercial, retail, and master planning. We are currently focused on building a sizable portfolio of senior living communities, because we believe that we are redefining the landscape of senior living. Our communities are rooted in the honor and dignity of aging, and we prioritize features and amenities that cater to residents’ independent, active, and vibrant lifestyles.

www.griffinliving.com

PAUL E. GRIFFIN, IV. BIO

Paul E. Griffin III is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Griffin Living, a privately held company that develops and operates senior living communities. Since founding Griffin Living in 2009, Paul has led the company as it has developed a steady stream of senior living communities throughout the United States.

Prior to founding Griffin Living, Paul oversaw the development of a wide variety of projects, including residential homes, apartment complexes, retail centers, and commercial office space, amassing a career total of over $4.5 billion in assets developed. Paul’s career has been marked with numerous awards and honors, including Habitat for Humanity’s Builder of the Year (2000) and the Building Industry Association’s Builder of the Year (1997).

Beyond his work as a developer, Paul is a patron of numerous arts, education, and community organizations, volunteering both time and resources to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Koegel Autism Center, Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Wounded Warriors Project, the YMCA, the Young Presidents Organization, and the Ziman Center for Real Estate at the University of California, Los Angeles. Paul holds a BA in Business Administration and Management from UCLA.

