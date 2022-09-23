Grim PMIs knock euro, sterling also pressured by UK mini-budget

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The euro and sterling
slumped against the dollar on Friday after surveys showed the
downturn in business activity across the euro zone and Britain
deepened this month and the economies were likely entering a
recession.
Also weighing on sterling, Britain's new finance minister
Kwasi Kwarteng announced tax cuts and household and corporate
support measures and the UK debt office laid out plans for 72
billion pounds ($79.74 billion) of additional issuance for this
financial year to fund the stimulus.
Sterling was set for its biggest weekly decline
against the U.S. dollar in two years after it touched a fresh
37-year low of $1.1051. At 1048 GMT it was down 1.72% at
$1.1062.
British bond yields were set for their biggest daily rises
in decades.
"It seems that the bounce on higher-gilt yields was little
more than a short-lived sugar rush for the pound, with the
reality of higher borrowing, and a larger budget deficit now
starting to sink in," said Michael Brown, head of market
intelligence at Caxton in London.
"The tax-cutting budget and ‘go for broke’ growth aims are
unlikely to change the longer-term bearish GBP trend."
Earlier in the morning, UK PMI figures showed the downturn
in Britain's economy worsened this month as companies battled
soaring costs and faltering demand.
The euro slipped 0.8% to $0.9736, its lowest level
since October 2002, after S&P Global's flash euro zone Composite
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of
overall economic health, fell further in September.
The downturn in German business activity deepened, as higher
energy costs hit Europe's largest economy and companies saw a
drop in new business.
George Vessey, currency strategist at Western Union
International Bank, said the euro zone data added pressure on
the euro as it highlighted "ongoing fears about the energy
crisis and recession".
Central bank policies
The yen was 0.6% lower at 142.88 per dollar, but
still set for its first weekly gain in more than a month after
Japanese authorities intervened in markets to support the
currency for the first time since 1998.
The yen rallied more than 1% on Thursday on news that Japan
had bought yen to defend the battered currency. Trading was thin
on Friday with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against a basket of currency including euro, sterling and yen,
surged to 112.330, its highest since May 2002 and topping
two-decade highs hit earlier this week. It was last up 0.8% at
112.10 and set for its best week in one month.
The Bank of England lifted interest rates by 50 basis
points on Thursday in an attempt to tackle inflation but, like
previous rate hikes in recent months, the move failed to support
the pound as it was overshadowed by concerns about the economy.
The dollar received a boost this week from a very hawkish
Federal Reserve policy announcement and rising Treasury yields.
"Ironically, I do think that the rise in U.S. Treasury
yields, particularly the 10-year area, is a direct result of the
view that the Bank of Japan is going to have to be selling
Treasuries, to supply the dollars in order to intervene," said
Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
"Outside of dollar/yen, it will make the dollar even more
attractive against other currencies."
Flash September purchasing managers' indexes for the United
States were due later on Friday.
($1 = 0.9029 pounds)
(Reporting Joice Alves and Rae Wee; Editing by Susan Fenton)