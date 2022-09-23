Grim PMIs knock euro, sterling to new lows as recession looms

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The euro and sterling
slumped against the dollar on Friday after surveys showed the
downturn in business activity across the euro zone and Britain
deepened this month and the economies were likely entering a
recession.
The euro slipped 0.8% to $0.97510, its lowest
level since October 2020, after S&P Global's flash euro zone
Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge
of overall economic health, fell further in September.
The downturn in German business activity deepened, as higher
energy costs hit Europe's largest economy and companies saw a
drop in new business.
Sterling also fell almost 1% against the U.S. dollar
to touch a fresh 37-year low of $1.11520 after PMI figures
showed the downturn in Britain's economy worsened this month as
companies battled soaring costs and faltering demand.
The pound was down 0.6% at $1.1191 at 0900 GMT.
George Vessey, currency strategist at Western Union
International Bank, said the euro zone data highlighted "ongoing
fears about the energy crisis and recession", pushing the euro
to new 20-year lows.
Also weighing on sterling, Britain's new finance minister
announced plans to spend about 60 billion pounds ($67 billion)
on subsidising gas and electricity bills for the next six months
for households and businesses.
The Bank of England lifted interest rates by 50 basis points
on Thursday to tackle inflation but, like previous rate hikes in
recent months, the move failed to support the pound as it was
overshadowed by concerns about the economy.
The yen was slightly lower but still set for its first
weekly gain in more than a month after Japanese authorities
intervened in markets to support the yen for the first time
since 1998.
The yen edged down 0.3% to 142.88 per dollar,
after a more than 1% rally on Thursday on news that Japan had
bought yen to defend the battered currency. Trading was thin on
Friday with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against a basket of currency including euro, sterling and yen,
surged 0.75% to 112.060, hitting a fresh May 2002 high. The
dollar received a boost this week from a very hawkish Federal
Reserve policy announcement and rising Treasury yields.
"Ironically, I do think that the rise in U.S. Treasury
yields overnight, particularly the 10-year area, is a direct
result of the view that the Bank of Japan is going to have to be
selling Treasuries, to supply the dollars in order to
intervene," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National
Australia Bank. "Outside of dollar/yen, it will make the dollar
even more attractive against other currencies."
Flash September purchasing managers' indexes for the United
States were due later on Friday and will provide a good overview
of the global outlook.
(Reporting Joice Alves and Rae Wee; Editing by Susan Fenton)