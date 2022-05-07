Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Grim search in blown-out Havana hotel, death toll at 26

05/07/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of explosion at Hotel Saratoga, in Havana

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban rescue workers on Saturday picked through rubble for bodies and possible survivors after a Havana boutique hotel was devastated by what authorities said was a gas explosion, leaving at least 26 dead.

The blast at the Hotel Saratoga, just a block from the iconic capitol building in a renovated area of downtown Havana, seriously damaged two adjoining upscale apartment buildings and inflicted lighter damage to 17 structures within a two-block radius. Debris fell on pedestrians in the heavily traveled area and glass and debris went flying at a nearby grammar school.

Local authorities said 50 adults and 14 children were injured. Four of the dead were children, they said, providing few details. One of the dead was a Spanish tourist.

Authorities and local media said rescuers were working to get to a passage way to the basement in hopes there were survivors. They said it was slow going as engineers had to check the stability of what remained of the building.

The hotel, housed in a more than century-old building, had been closed and only workers were inside at the time of the explosion, state-run TV said.

Residents of the adjoining apartment building often rented out to tourists.

The neoclassical-style hotel was remodeled by a British company after the fall of the Soviet Union and for many years was considered the place to stay by visiting government officials and celebrities.

Recently, it had lost some of its shine with the opening of new hotels in Havana, but was still a five-star venue just a minute away from various historic sites such as the renovated, century-old Marti Theater, which sustained moderate damage.

"Well, its just more bad news. There was Trump, Biden, the pandemic, shortages, and I could go on and on," Michael Serano, a nurse who doubles as a handyman," said, shrugging his shoulders and looking to the sky.

The Cuban tourism industry was largely shuttered for the last two years and is in the process of reopening now that locally developed vaccines appear to have tamed the new coronavirus, though arrivals remain at around 30% of pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Marc Frank


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pFervour in Philippines as election campaign reaches climax
RE
03:03pFervour in Philippines as election campaign reaches climax
RE
02:41pUkraine says all women and children now evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
RE
02:32pSinn Fein calls for united Ireland debate after historic election win
RE
02:32pSinn Fein calls for united Ireland debate after historic election win
RE
02:29pBritish YouTube travel star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome -Russia
RE
02:22pSinn Fein secures largest number of seats in Northern Ireland parliament
RE
02:07pChinese calculations on Taiwan affected by Ukraine conflict, says CIA director
RE
02:00pBerlin authorities looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media
RE
01:12pGrim search in blown-out Havana hotel, death toll at 26
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources
2China orders livestreaming platforms to step up oversight of underage u..
3Third Point's Loeb praises Shell moves, sticks by calls for breakup
4UK's Capco and Shaftesbury in talks about $4 billion merger - Sky News
5Egypt has harvested more than 700,000 feddans of wheat this season -off..

HOT NEWS