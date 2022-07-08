Log in
Griner's wife says Biden "exhausting all options"

07/08/2022 | 09:37pm EDT
STORY: Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in a Khimki, Russia, courtroom on Thursday to drugs charges that could bring a sentence of up to 10 years.

Griner's wife Cherelle has commended the Biden administration for a letter written by the President to the basketball star, and for working towards her release.

Brittney Griner wrote a letter to Biden that was delivered to the White House for the Independence Day holiday. It was a plea to Biden to work on her case and also to assist other Americans held in Russia.

Griner's wife Charelle said in the news conference she read Biden's answer and expressed joy that the President did not forget her wife detained in Russia.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia and has been kept in custody since.


