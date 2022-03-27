Grocery workers vote to strike if needed in S. California for higher wages

March 26 (Reuters) - Around 48,000 grocery workers voted to
strike if needed when seeking higher wages from stores owned by
Kroger Co and Albertsons Companies Inc in
Southern California, the UFCW 770 union said on Saturday.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union
(UFCW) has been seeking significantly higher and equal pay,
sufficient staffing and enough working hours in their
negotiations with the grocers, which began on Jan. 28.
As U.S. food prices rise, workers are pushing big
corporations that have been posting record profits to offer
more.
Politicians including President Joe Biden and Senators
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have voiced support for such
demands.
The union said in a statement it would notify workers if a
decision were made to strike.
It said there was a big disconnect between its proposal and
the offer of an hourly raise of 60 cents, or less than a 1%
increase, made by the grocers, including Ralphs, Albertsons,
Pavilions and Vons.
Kroger-owned Ralphs called the union's proposal unrealistic
as it is expensive to do business in California, while proposing
to maintain its nearly $133 million annual investment in health
care benefits.
The grocer, which has around 190 stores in California, said
it might start making contingency plans, including advertising
for temporary workers, to keep its business running.
As the previous workers' contract expired on March 6, the
labor union has slapped unfair labor practice charges against
the grocers.
The union said bargaining would resume on Wednesday and if
talks failed, it would decide on the next steps.
It warned the workers not to walk out until it notified them
and said it would have strike benefit funds available to support
members if the companies forced the union to take action.
Ralphs said on Monday it hoped the union would return to the
bargaining table with renewed interest in reaching a balanced
deal.
Albertsons did not respond to a request for comment.
