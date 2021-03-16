Groove : Ranks No. 82 on 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Accelerating adoption of sales engagement platforms fuels record growth and strengthens Groove’s market position as a category leader

Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced it has ranked No. 82 on the Inc. magazine second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy.

As part of its October 2018 Sales Engagement Market Guide, TOPO Research (now Gartner) reported that 90% of sales leaders planned “to invest in technologies and methodologies to help their sellers engage more effectively with prospects and customers.” TOPO went on to project that the industry would become a multi-billion market, driven primarily by increased adoption by entire sales organizations.

The accelerated growth of the sales engagement category over the past three years has fueled Groove’s record revenue and helped strengthen its position as the number one platform for enterprises using Salesforce. As the only platform that is easily customizable to meet the unique needs of different revenue teams, Groove has also benefited from increased interest in extending the benefits of automation, collaboration, and insights to account executives, full-cycle sellers, and other customer-facing teams.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for Groove’s record growth, and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible team that is making our success possible,” said Chris Rothstein. “The sales engagement platform category has really taken off in the past couple of years, and it’s extremely rewarding to be on the frontlines helping innovative sales teams embrace automation and spend more time selling.”

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals list highlights the impressive growth rates of companies across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

“This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found on Inc.’s website.

Inc. 5000 Regionals Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce, specializing in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team collaboration. Built for the needs of full-cycle sellers, Groove automates non-sales activities so that pre- and post-sales reps can spend more time building relationships and generating revenue. On average, Groove gives revenue teams 20% of their time back to focus on higher-value activities. Groove’s Salesforce-native architecture can be customized to align with industry-specific workflows while ensuring more accurate reporting and forecasting, lower compliance risk, and streamlined administration.

Over 50,000 sales representatives use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has earned the highest customer satisfaction rating on G2 in the sales engagement category for over two years in a row.

Groove was named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2020 and is one of the 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Groove also ranks #16 on the San Francisco Business Times' "fastest-growing private companies in the Bay Area in 2020" and #191 on the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500 list. Founded in 2014, Groove is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in San Diego and Seattle. To learn more, visit groove.co.

