Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Groq Appoints Dr. Ford Tamer to Its Board of Directors

12/09/2021 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq Inc., a leading innovator in compute accelerators for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high performance computing (HPC), today announced the appointment of Dr. Ford Tamer to its Board of Directors. Dr. Tamer joins existing board members Jonathan Ross, Andy Rappaport, and Jay Zaveri, further deepening the company's pool of technology leadership experience.

Throughout his career, Dr. Tamer has brought disruptive technology to large and fast-growing markets, and he's excelled at delivering the unmet need for global digitization of data. Dr. Tamer has shaped his career around building and leading companies that provide cost- and power-effective solutions for processing huge amounts of data, a need that is particularly strong in the current compute landscape.

"I am excited to join Groq as a Board Member and Senior Advisor to support Jonathan Ross, and the global Groq team, Board, and investors, in growing the company into a successful leader in its field," said Dr. Tamer. "Groq is unique at providing predictable low latency at scale for real-time AI, ML, and HPC applications. The team has a deep heritage and proven track record in developing large-scale solutions to address the data center needs of tier-1 customers and partners."

"Ford impressed us with his deep understanding of market disruption," said Groq Founder and CEO, Jonathan Ross. "Ford's extensive experience in growth leadership makes him a valuable addition to our Board."   

Prior to joining the Groq Board, Dr. Tamer served as President and CEO of Inphi for nine years until its recent $10+ billion acquisition by Marvell. Previously, Dr. Tamer served as CEO of Telegent Systems and was Senior Vice President and GM of Broadcom's Infrastructure Networking Group. He served as co-founder and CEO of Agere Inc., which pioneered Network Processors. Earlier in his career, Dr. Tamer co-founded, operated, and assisted in the growth of system management software, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy businesses. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Marvell, Teradyne, and Sentons. Dr. Tamer holds an MS and Ph.D. from MIT.

For the latest news and updates on Groq, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Groq Media Relations Contact:
Sander Arts
Groq, Inc.
+1(408)839-9780
sarts@groq.com
pr-media@groq.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groq-appoints-dr-ford-tamer-to-its-board-of-directors-301440870.html

SOURCE Groq


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aINVESTVIEW, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:42aASSURA : Consortium formed to create net zero carbon design guide
PU
09:42a​  Ramu Nickel and Cobalt project update
PU
09:42aOil Search has a Proud History
PU
09:42aAtualização do salário mínimo para 2022 e medida de compensação para a entidade empregadora
PU
09:42aALBIREO PHARMA : Announces Changes to R&D Organization - Form 8-K
PU
09:42aHERITAGE CANNABIS : Decision Document (Preliminary)
PU
09:42aMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : November Traffic Results
PU
09:42aAT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Angle Inlet, Minnesota to Support Public Safety
PU
09:42aGermany's data strategy for growth and innovation
PU
Latest news "Companies"