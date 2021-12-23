Gross Domestic Product by State, 3rd Quarter 2021

December 23, 2021

Real gross domestic product increased in 37 states and the District of Columbia in the third quarter of 2021, as real GDP for the nation increased at an annual rate of 2.3 percent. The percent change in real GDP in the third quarter ranged from 6.0 percent in Hawaii to -3.3 percent in New Hampshire and North Dakota. GDP estimates reflect the continued economic impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Government pandemic assistance payments to households and business decreased. The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the state GDP estimates because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified.

Professional, scientific, and technical services; finance and insurance; and government and government enterprises were the leading contributors to the increase in real GDP nationally.

Accommodation and food services was the leading contributor to the increase in Hawaii.

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting was the leading contributor to the decrease in North Dakota, while government and government enterprises, primarily military, was the leading contributor to the decrease in New Hampshire.

