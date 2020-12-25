Log in
Gross Domestic Product in the Republic of Moldova in the third quarter and in January-September 2

12/25/2020 | 05:21pm EST
Gross Domestic Product in the Republic of Moldova in the third quarter and in January-September 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), estimated for the 3rd quarter of 2020, in nominal value amounted to 61719 million lei current market prices. Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2019, GDP decreased by 9,7% on the gross series and by 11,5% on the seasonally adjusted series. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2020, GDP decreased by 1,1% on the seasonally adjusted series.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 22:20:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
