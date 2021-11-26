Gross External Debt, 26.11.2021

PRESS RELEASE

26 November 2021 12:00

GROSS EXTERNAL DEBT

September 2021

Gross external debt1 amounted to EUR 41,080.2 million (62.6% of GDP2) at end-September 2021, growing by EUR 1,358.9 million (3.4%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 39,721.3 million, 64.8% of GDP).

Short-termliabilities equalled EUR 6,282.9 million (15.3% of the total debt, 9.6% of GDP), growing by EUR 213.9 million (3.5%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 6,069 million, 15.3% of the total debt, 9.9% of GDP). Long-termliabilities totalled EUR 34,797.3 million (84.7% of the total debt, 53% of GDP) at end-September 2021, increasing by EUR 1,145 million (3.4%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 33,652.3 million, 84.7% of the total debt, 54.9% of GDP).

At end-September 2021 gross external liabilities with remaining maturity over one year amounted to EUR 26,011.7 million (63.3% of GDP).

82.9% of gross external liabilities were denominated in euros, compared with 83.5% at end-September 2020.

General government's gross external debt3 totalled EUR 8,280.4 million (12.6% of GDP), growing by EUR 302.5 million (3.8%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 7,977.9 million, 13% of GDP).

Gross External Debt by Institutional Sector

(% of GDP) 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 IX.2021

General Government Central Bank Other MFIs Direct investment: Intercompany Lending Other Sectors Source: BNB and MoF.

The liabilities of the central bank stood at EUR 1,883.1 million (2.9% of GDP), growing by EUR 1,050 million (126%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 833.1 million, 1.4% of GDP).