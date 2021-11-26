Log in
Gross External Debt, 26.11.2021

11/26/2021 | 05:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

26 November 2021 12:00

GROSS EXTERNAL DEBT

September 2021

Gross external debt1 amounted to EUR 41,080.2 million (62.6% of GDP2) at end-September 2021, growing by EUR 1,358.9 million (3.4%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 39,721.3 million, 64.8% of GDP).

Short-termliabilities equalled EUR 6,282.9 million (15.3% of the total debt, 9.6% of GDP), growing by EUR 213.9 million (3.5%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 6,069 million, 15.3% of the total debt, 9.9% of GDP). Long-termliabilities totalled EUR 34,797.3 million (84.7% of the total debt, 53% of GDP) at end-September 2021, increasing by EUR 1,145 million (3.4%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 33,652.3 million, 84.7% of the total debt, 54.9% of GDP).

At end-September 2021 gross external liabilities with remaining maturity over one year amounted to EUR 26,011.7 million (63.3% of GDP).

82.9% of gross external liabilities were denominated in euros, compared with 83.5% at end-September 2020.

General government's gross external debt3 totalled EUR 8,280.4 million (12.6% of GDP), growing by EUR 302.5 million (3.8%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 7,977.9 million, 13% of GDP).

Gross External Debt by Institutional Sector

(% of GDP)

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

IX.2021

General Government

Central Bank

Other MFIs

Direct investment: Intercompany Lending

Other Sectors

Source: BNB and MoF.

The liabilities of the central bank stood at EUR 1,883.1 million (2.9% of GDP), growing by EUR 1,050 million (126%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 833.1 million, 1.4% of GDP).

  • Preliminary data. The data for July - August 2021 have been revised. In accordance with the methodological notes, the data for January - September 2021 are to be revised with the October 2021 report. The methodological notes on the external debt are published on the BNB internet site (www.bnb.bg, section Statistics/External Sector/Gross External Debt).
    2 GDP amounting to EUR 65,670 million for 2021 (BNB forecast), and EUR 61,330 million for 2020 (NSI data as of 18.10.2021). 3 Following the residence concept.

The external liabilities of other MFIs (banks and money market funds) totalled EUR 4,391.8 million (6.7% of GDP), increasing by EUR 202.9 million (4.8%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 4,188.9 million, 6.8% of GDP).

Other sectors' external debt4 equalled EUR 12,297.4 million (18.7% of GDP), growing by EUR 270.5 million (2.2%) from end- September 2020 (EUR 12,026.8 million, 19.6% of GDP).

The stock of intercompany lending4 amounted to EUR 14,227.4 million (21.7% of GDP) at end-September 2021, down by EUR 467.2 million (3.2%) from end-September 2020 (EUR 14,694.6 million, 24% of GDP). It held the largest share in external debt, equating to 34.6% at end-September 2021, compared with 37% at end-September 2020.

The net flow5 recorded a positive value of EUR 2117.3 million (3.2% of GDP) for January - September 2021, compared with a positive value of EUR 2824.3 million (4.6% of GDP) for the period January - September 2020.

__________

  • Due to quarterly reporting of firms, the data are subject to revisions.
  • The net flow is calculated quarterly based on the Balance of payments data in liabilities for Currency and deposits, Debt securities, Loans, Trade credits and advances and Other accounts payable.

GROSS EXTERNAL DEBT1

(by Institurional Sectors)

IX.2020

XII.2020

VIII.2021

IX.2021

IX. 21/ VIII. 21

IX. 21/ XII. 20

IX. 21/ IX. 20

EUR million

% of GDP

EUR million

% of GDP

EUR million

% of GDP

EUR million

% of GDP

EUR million

%

EUR million

%

EUR million

%

GROSS EXTERNAL DEBT

(I+II+III+IV+V)

39721.3

64.8

39627.1

64.6

40883.1

62.3

41080.2

62.6

197.1

0.5

1453.1

3.7

1358.9

3.4

I. General Government2

7977.9

13.0

8022.4

13.1

8391.5

12.8

8280.4

12.6

-111.1

-1.3

258.1

3.2

302.5

3.8

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Trade credit and advances

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

7977.9

13.0

8022.4

13.1

8391.5

12.8

8280.4

12.6

-111.1

-1.3

258.1

3.2

302.5

3.8

Debt securities3

5023.1

8.2

5143.8

8.4

5067.7

7.7

4965.9

7.6

-101.9

-2.0

-178.0

-3.5

-57.3

-1.1

Loans

2954.8

4.8

2878.5

4.7

3323.8

5.1

3314.6

5.0

-9.2

-0.3

436.1

15.1

359.8

12.2

II. Central Bank

833.1

1.4

825.1

1.3

1874.5

2.9

1883.1

2.9

8.6

0.5

1058.0

128.2

1050.0

126.0

Short-term

98.6

0.2

108.0

0.2

105.4

0.2

94.5

0.1

-10.9

-10.4

-13.5

-12.5

-4.1

-4.2

Currency and deposits

95.1

0.2

102.8

0.2

101.7

0.2

91.1

0.1

-10.6

-10.4

-11.7

-11.4

-4.0

-4.2

Trade credit and advances

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Other debt liabilities

3.4

0.0

5.2

0.0

3.7

0.0

3.4

0.0

-0.3

-8.6

-1.9

-35.6

-0.1

-1.9

Long-term

734.5

1.2

717.1

1.2

1769.2

2.7

1788.7

2.7

19.5

1.1

1071.5

149.4

1054.1

143.5

Special drawing rights

(allocations)4

734.5

1.2

717.1

1.2

1769.2

2.7

1788.7

2.7

19.5

1.1

1071.5

149.4

1054.1

143.5

III. Other MFIs5

4188.9

6.8

4460.2

7.3

4405.6

6.7

4391.8

6.7

-13.8

-0.3

-68.4

-1.5

202.9

4.8

Short-term

2635.1

4.3

2928.6

4.8

2972.8

4.5

2986.5

4.5

13.7

0.5

57.9

2.0

351.4

13.3

Currency and deposits6

2287.6

3.7

2623.7

4.3

2532.3

3.9

2717.1

4.1

184.8

7.3

93.4

3.6

429.5

18.8

Trade credit and advances

8.6

0.0

7.5

0.0

7.3

0.0

8.5

0.0

1.2

16.2

1.0

13.3

-0.1

-1.1

Other debt liabilities

339.0

0.6

297.4

0.5

433.2

0.7

260.9

0.4

-172.3

-39.8

-36.5

-12.3

-78.0

-23.0

Long-term

1553.8

2.5

1531.6

2.5

1432.8

2.2

1405.4

2.1

-27.5

-1.9

-126.3

-8.2

-148.4

-9.6

Currency and deposits

1445.4

2.4

1420.5

2.3

1316.1

2.0

1287.6

2.0

-28.5

-2.2

-132.9

-9.4

-157.8

-10.9

Debt securities

108.4

0.2

111.1

0.2

116.7

0.2

117.8

0.2

1.1

0.9

6.7

6.0

9.4

8.6

IV. Other sectors7

12026.8

19.6

12057.9

19.7

12108.1

18.4

12297.4

18.7

189.3

1.6

239.4

2.0

270.5

2.2

Short-term

3335.4

5.4

3038.2

5.0

3199.3

4.9

3202.0

4.9

2.7

0.1

163.8

5.4

-133.4

-4.0

Debt securities

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Loans8

766.9

1.3

421.7

0.7

468.6

0.7

456.1

0.7

-12.5

-2.7

34.5

8.2

-310.8

-40.5

Trade credit and advances9

1620.4

2.6

1554.2

2.5

1584.1

2.4

1599.9

2.4

15.8

1.0

45.7

2.9

-20.5

-1.3

Other debt liabilities9

948.0

1.5

1062.3

1.7

1146.6

1.7

1145.9

1.7

-0.7

-0.1

83.6

7.9

197.9

20.9

Long-term

8691.5

14.2

9019.8

14.7

8908.8

13.6

9095.4

13.9

186.6

2.1

75.6

0.8

403.9

4.6

Debt securities

1150.8

1.9

1178.8

1.9

1209.7

1.8

1218.7

1.9

9.0

0.7

39.9

3.4

67.9

5.9

Loans8

7355.4

12.0

7665.1

12.5

7339.6

11.2

7404.4

11.3

64.7

0.9

-260.7

-3.4

48.9

0.7

Trade credit and advances9

120.8

0.2

113.5

0.2

311.3

0.5

423.9

0.6

112.6

36.2

310.4

273.5

303.1

250.8

Other debt liabilities9

64.4

0.1

62.4

0.1

48.1

0.1

48.5

0.1

0.3

0.7

-13.9

-22.3

-16.0

-24.8

Other financial corporations

2034.8

3.3

2026.8

3.3

2200.1

3.4

2235.9

3.4

35.8

1.6

209.1

10.3

201.1

9.9

Short-term

1102.6

1.8

1095.3

1.8

1240.6

1.9

1242.8

1.9

2.2

0.2

147.5

13.5

140.3

12.7

Long-term

932.2

1.5

931.5

1.5

959.5

1.5

993.1

1.5

33.5

3.5

61.6

6.6

60.9

6.5

Nonfinancial corporations

9894.8

16.1

9916.7

16.2

9802.7

14.9

9956.5

15.2

153.8

1.6

39.9

0.4

61.7

0.6

Short-term

2208.1

3.6

1896.9

3.1

1922.8

2.9

1923.8

2.9

1.0

0.1

27.0

1.4

-284.3

-12.9

Long-term

7686.7

12.5

8019.8

13.1

7879.8

12.0

8032.7

12.2

152.9

1.9

12.9

0.2

346.0

4.5

Households and NPISHs

97.2

0.2

114.5

0.2

105.3

0.2

104.9

0.2

-0.3

-0.3

-9.6

-8.3

7.7

8.0

Short-term

24.7

0.0

46.0

0.1

35.9

0.1

35.3

0.1

-0.6

-1.6

-10.6

-23.2

10.6

43.1

Long-term

72.5

0.1

68.5

0.1

69.4

0.1

69.6

0.1

0.2

0.3

1.1

1.6

-2.9

-4.0

V. Direct investment: Intercompany

14694.6

24.0

14261.5

23.3

14103.4

21.5

14227.4

21.7

124.0

0.9

-34.1

-0.2

-467.2

-3.2

Lending

Debt liabilities of direct investment

enterprises to direct investors

9215.6

15.0

9072.5

14.8

8909.4

13.6

9010.4

13.7

101.0

1.1

-62.1

-0.7

-205.2

-2.2

Debt liabilities of direct investors

to

direct investment enterprises

118.8

0.2

117.1

0.2

161.7

0.2

154.1

0.2

-7.5

-4.6

37.1

31.7

35.3

29.7

Debt liabilities between fellow

enterprises

5360.1

8.7

5071.9

8.3

5032.3

7.7

5062.9

7.7

30.6

0.6

-9.1

-0.2

-297.3

-5.5

Public sector external debt

10664.6

17.4

10823.7

17.6

12443.5

18.9

12443.6

18.9

0.1

0.0

1619.9

15.0

1779.0

16.7

Private sector external debt

29056.7

47.4

28803.4

47.0

28439.6

43.3

28636.6

43.6

197.0

0.7

-166.8

-0.6

-420.1

-1.4

Debt Securities by Institutional

Sector (at nominal value)3

5909.6

9.6

5954.8

9.7

5981.4

9.1

5957.4

9.1

-23.9

-0.4

2.6

0.0

47.8

0.8

General Government

4645.4

7.6

4654.4

7.6

4650.8

7.1

4617.8

7.0

-33.0

-0.7

-36.6

-0.8

-27.6

-0.6

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

4645.4

7.6

4654.4

7.6

4650.8

7.1

4617.8

7.0

-33.0

-0.7

-36.6

-0.8

-27.6

-0.6

Central Bank

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Deposit-Taking Corporations, except

the Central Bank

108.4

0.2

111.1

0.2

116.7

0.2

117.7

0.2

1.1

0.9

6.7

6.0

9.4

8.6

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

108.4

0.2

111.1

0.2

116.7

0.2

117.7

0.2

1.1

0.9

6.7

6.0

9.4

8.6

Other Sectors

1155.9

1.9

1189.3

1.9

1213.9

1.8

1221.9

1.9

8.0

0.7

32.6

2.7

66.1

5.7

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

1155.9

1.9

1189.3

1.9

1213.9

1.8

1221.9

1.9

8.0

0.7

32.6

2.7

66.1

5.7

Other financial corporations

66.6

0.1

69.9

0.1

89.5

0.1

93.5

0.1

4.0

4.5

23.6

33.8

27.0

40.5

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

66.6

0.1

69.9

0.1

89.5

0.1

93.5

0.1

4.0

4.5

23.6

33.8

27.0

40.5

Nonfinancial corporations

1089.3

1.8

1119.4

1.8

1124.4

1.7

1128.4

1.7

4.0

0.4

9.0

0.8

39.1

3.6

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

1089.3

1.8

1119.4

1.8

1124.4

1.7

1128.4

1.7

4.0

0.4

9.0

0.8

39.1

3.6

Households and NPISHs

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

  • The data are compiled in accordance with the External Debt Statistics Guide for Compilers and Users, IMF 2014. Preliminary data as of 26 November 2021. The data for July - August 2021 have been revised.
    The data for October 2021 and revised data for the January - September 2021 are to be published on 29 December 2021. The Euro equivalent is calculated using the monthly e.o.p. exchange rates of the respective foreign currencies.
  • Data source: Register of Government and Government-GuaranteedDebt of the Ministry of Finance. Preliminary data for September 2021 as of 6 November 2021. Debt liabilities of the public companies and the government guaranteed debt are excluded.
  • Debt securities are presented by market values in the main table and by nominal values in memorandum tables.
    4 Special drawing rights allocations, representing liabilities to the IMF.
    5 Data source: banks.
    6 According with External Debt Statistics Guide for Compilers and Users, IMF 2014 para . 3.32, all interbank positions, other than securities and accounts receilable/payable are classified under deposits. 7 Data comprise credits that are declared and periodically reported to the BNB as well as government guaranteed loans
    (source for government guaranteed loans: Register of Government and Government-GuaranteedDebt of the Ministry of Finance. Preliminary data for September 2021 as of 6 October 2021). 8 Based on reports submitted to the BNB by resident enterprises on financial loans received from nonresidents. Due to quarterly reporting data are subject to revisions.
    9 Based on reports submitted to the BNB on trade credits and advances-liabilities (received advances and payables to suppliers). Due to quarterly reporting data are subject to revisions.

Disclaimer

Bulgarian National Bank published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
