Gross External Debt, 29.12.2021

Short-termliabilities equalled EUR 6,271 million (15.1% of the total debt, 9.5% of GDP), growing by EUR 652.5 million (11.6%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 5,618.5 million, 14.3% of the total debt, 9.2% of GDP). Long-termliabilities totalled EUR 35,140.8 million (84.9% of the total debt, 53.5% of GDP) at end-October 2021, increasing by EUR 1,416 million (4.2%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 33,724.8 million, 85.7% of the total debt, 55% of GDP).

Gross external debt1 amounted to EUR 41,411.7 million (63.1% of GDP2) at end-October 2021, growing by EUR 2,068.4 million (5.3%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 39,343.3 million, 64.2% of GDP).

At end-October 2021 gross external liabilities with remaining maturity over one year amounted to EUR 26,765.8 million (64.6% of GDP).

82.9% of gross external liabilities were denominated in euros, compared with 83.6% at end-October 2020.

Gross External Debt Structure by Institutional Sector

General Government Central Bank Other MFIs Other Sectors Direct investment: Intercompany Lending 100% 33.0 31.5 33.8 34.2 35.4 36.0 37.2 34.8 38.0 36.5 36.5 35.4 33.8 30.4 30.7 29.8 11.0 11.1 12.2 12.5 11.3 9.7 11.1 11.6 4.5 2.6 2.1 2.1 2.3 2.3 2.5 2.4 20.2 20.3 19.8 15.1 18.5 16.3 15.7 15.9 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 X.2020 X.2021 % of Gross Ex ternal Debt Sources: BNB and MoF

General government's gross external debt3 totalled EUR 8,208.3 million (12.5% of GDP), growing by EUR 216.7 million (2.7%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 7,991.6 million, 13% of GDP).

The liabilities of the central bank stood at EUR 1,882.4 million (2.9% of GDP), growing by EUR 1,046.7 million (125.2%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 835.8 million, 1.4% of GDP).

The external liabilities of other MFIs4 totalled EUR 4,579.1 million (7% of GDP), increasing by EUR 762.9 million (20%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 3,816.2 million, 6.2% of GDP).

Other sectors' external debt5 equalled EUR 12,350.5 million (18.8% of GDP), growing by EUR 273.2 million (2.3%) from end- October 2020 (EUR 12,077.3 million, 19.7% of GDP).

The stock of intercompany lending4 amounted to EUR 14,391.5 million (21.9% of GDP) at end-October 2021, down by EUR 230.9 million (1.6%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 14,622.5 million, 23.8% of GDP). It held the largest share in external debt, equating to 34.8% at end-October 2021, compared with 37.2% at end-October 2020.

The net flow6 recorded a positive value of EUR 2,158.6 million (3.3% of GDP) for January - September 2021, compared with a positive value of EUR 2,824.3 million (4.6% of GDP) for the period January - September 2020.

The net external debt7 recorded a negative value of EUR 20,057.5 million (30.5% of GDP) at end-September 2021, dropping by EUR 4,029.1 million (25.1%) from a negative value of EUR 16,028.4 million (26.4% of GDP) at end-September 2020. Its decline was due to the larger increase in gross external assets (by EUR 5,565 million, 10%) in comparison with the increase in gross external debt (by EUR 1,535.9 million, 3.9%).