Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gross External Debt, 29.12.2021

12/29/2021 | 08:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

29 December 2021 14:00

GROSS EXTERNAL DEBT

October 2021

Gross external debt1 amounted to EUR 41,411.7 million (63.1% of GDP2) at end-October 2021, growing by EUR 2,068.4 million (5.3%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 39,343.3 million, 64.2% of GDP).

Gross External Debt

Gross External Debt

Percentage of GDP

75,000

80.4%

78.3%

72.0%

90 %

60,000

66.3%

64.6%

64.2%

61.6%

63.1%

EUR

39,627.1

39,343.3

41,411.7

60 %

45,000

36,717.8

38,086.2

37,696.0

37,189.9

37,716.1

million

30,000

30 %

15,000

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

X.2020

X.2021

0%

Sources: BNB and MoF

Short-termliabilities equalled EUR 6,271 million (15.1% of the total debt, 9.5% of GDP), growing by EUR 652.5 million (11.6%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 5,618.5 million, 14.3% of the total debt, 9.2% of GDP). Long-termliabilities totalled EUR 35,140.8 million (84.9% of the total debt, 53.5% of GDP) at end-October 2021, increasing by EUR 1,416 million (4.2%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 33,724.8 million, 85.7% of the total debt, 55% of GDP).

Gross External Debt Structure by Institutional Sector

Short-Term External Debt

Long-Term External Debt

X.2021

15.1

84.9

X.2020

14.3

85.7

2020

15.3

84.7

2019

16.9

83.1

2018

16.1

83.9

2017

15.3

84.7

2016

14.3

85.7

2015

13.9

86.1

% of Gross Ex ternal Debt

Sources: BNB and MoF

  • Preliminary data. The data for January - September 2021 have been revised. In accordance with the methodological notes, the data for October 2021 are to be revised with the November 2021 report. The methodological notes on the external debt are published on the BNB internet site (www.bnb.bg, section Statistics/External Sector/Gross External Debt).
    2 GDP amounting to EUR 65,670 million for 2021 (BNB forecast), and EUR 61,330 million for 2020 (NSI data as of 18.10.2021).

At end-October 2021 gross external liabilities with remaining maturity over one year amounted to EUR 26,765.8 million (64.6% of GDP).

82.9% of gross external liabilities were denominated in euros, compared with 83.6% at end-October 2020.

Gross External Debt Structure by Institutional Sector

General Government

Central Bank

Other MFIs

Other Sectors

Direct investment:

Intercompany Lending

100%

33.0

31.5

33.8

34.2

35.4

36.0

37.2

34.8

38.0

36.5

36.5

35.4

33.8

30.4

30.7

29.8

11.0

11.1

12.2

12.5

11.3

9.7

11.1

11.6

4.5

2.6

2.1

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.5

2.4

20.2

20.3

19.8

15.1

18.5

16.3

15.7

15.9

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

X.2020

X.2021

% of Gross Ex ternal Debt

Sources: BNB and MoF

General government's gross external debt3 totalled EUR 8,208.3 million (12.5% of GDP), growing by EUR 216.7 million (2.7%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 7,991.6 million, 13% of GDP).

The liabilities of the central bank stood at EUR 1,882.4 million (2.9% of GDP), growing by EUR 1,046.7 million (125.2%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 835.8 million, 1.4% of GDP).

The external liabilities of other MFIs4 totalled EUR 4,579.1 million (7% of GDP), increasing by EUR 762.9 million (20%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 3,816.2 million, 6.2% of GDP).

Other sectors' external debt5 equalled EUR 12,350.5 million (18.8% of GDP), growing by EUR 273.2 million (2.3%) from end- October 2020 (EUR 12,077.3 million, 19.7% of GDP).

The stock of intercompany lending4 amounted to EUR 14,391.5 million (21.9% of GDP) at end-October 2021, down by EUR 230.9 million (1.6%) from end-October 2020 (EUR 14,622.5 million, 23.8% of GDP). It held the largest share in external debt, equating to 34.8% at end-October 2021, compared with 37.2% at end-October 2020.

The net flow6 recorded a positive value of EUR 2,158.6 million (3.3% of GDP) for January - September 2021, compared with a positive value of EUR 2,824.3 million (4.6% of GDP) for the period January - September 2020.

The net external debt7 recorded a negative value of EUR 20,057.5 million (30.5% of GDP) at end-September 2021, dropping by EUR 4,029.1 million (25.1%) from a negative value of EUR 16,028.4 million (26.4% of GDP) at end-September 2020. Its decline was due to the larger increase in gross external assets (by EUR 5,565 million, 10%) in comparison with the increase in gross external debt (by EUR 1,535.9 million, 3.9%).

  • Following the residence concept.
    4 Banks and money market funds.
    5 Due to quarterly reporting of firms, the data are subject to revisions.
    6 The net flow is calculated quarterly based on the Balance of payments data in liabilities for Currency and deposits, Debt securities, Loans, Trade credits and advances and Other accounts payable.
    7 The net external debt position is calculated as the difference between the stocks of gross external debt and gross external assets based on the quarterly International investment position. Gross external assets are calculated quarterly based on the IIP data in assets for Currency and deposits, Debt securities, Loans, Trade credits and advances, BNB reserve assets (excluding Gold bullion) and Other accounts receivable.

GROSS EXTERNAL DEBT1

(by Institurional Sectors)

X.2020

XII.2020

IX.2021

X.2021

X. 21/ IX. 21

X. 21/ XII. 20

X. 21/ X. 20

EUR million

% of GDP

EUR million

% of GDP

EUR million

% of GDP

EUR million

% of GDP

EUR million

%

EUR million

%

EUR million

%

GROSS EXTERNAL DEBT

39343.3

64.2

39627.1

64.6

41257.2

62.8

41411.7

63.1

154.5

0.4

1784.6

4.5

2068.4

5.3

(I+II+III+IV+V)

I. General Government2

7991.6

13.0

8022.4

13.1

8281.3

12.6

8208.3

12.5

-73.1

-0.9

185.9

2.3

216.7

2.7

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Trade credit and advances

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

7991.6

13.0

8022.4

13.1

8281.3

12.6

8208.3

12.5

-73.1

-0.9

185.9

2.3

216.7

2.7

Debt securities3

5045.4

8.2

5143.8

8.4

4966.8

7.6

4900.0

7.5

-66.7

-1.3

-243.8

-4.7

-145.4

-2.9

Loans

2946.2

4.8

2878.5

4.7

3314.6

5.0

3308.3

5.0

-6.3

-0.2

429.7

14.9

362.1

12.3

II. Central Bank

835.8

1.4

825.1

1.3

1883.1

2.9

1882.4

2.9

-0.7

0.0

1057.3

128.1

1046.7

125.2

Short-term

98.4

0.2

108.0

0.2

94.5

0.1

95.6

0.1

1.1

1.2

-12.4

-11.5

-2.8

-2.9

Currency and deposits

95.0

0.2

102.8

0.2

91.1

0.1

92.4

0.1

1.3

1.4

-10.4

-10.1

-2.6

-2.8

Trade credit and advances

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Other debt liabilities

3.4

0.0

5.2

0.0

3.4

0.0

3.2

0.0

-0.2

-5.1

-2.0

-38.9

-0.2

-5.6

Long-term

737.3

1.2

717.1

1.2

1788.7

2.7

1786.8

2.7

-1.9

-0.1

1069.7

149.2

1049.5

142.3

Special drawing rights (allocations)4

737.3

1.2

717.1

1.2

1788.7

2.7

1786.8

2.7

-1.9

-0.1

1069.7

149.2

1049.5

142.3

III. Other MFIs5

3816.2

6.2

4460.2

7.3

4391.9

6.7

4579.1

7.0

187.1

4.3

118.9

2.7

762.9

20.0

Short-term

2280.4

3.7

2928.6

4.8

2986.5

4.5

3061.0

4.7

74.5

2.5

132.5

4.5

780.7

34.2

Currency and deposits6

1991.5

3.2

2623.7

4.3

2717.1

4.1

2793.0

4.3

75.9

2.8

169.3

6.5

801.5

40.2

Trade credit and advances

7.4

0.0

7.5

0.0

8.5

0.0

7.7

0.0

-0.8

-8.9

0.2

3.2

0.3

4.5

Other debt liabilities

281.5

0.5

297.4

0.5

260.9

0.4

260.3

0.4

-0.6

-0.2

-37.1

-12.5

-21.2

-7.5

Long-term

1535.8

2.5

1531.6

2.5

1405.4

2.1

1518.0

2.3

112.6

8.0

-13.6

-0.9

-17.8

-1.2

Currency and deposits

1426.4

2.3

1420.5

2.3

1287.6

2.0

1279.1

1.9

-8.5

-0.7

-141.4

-10.0

-147.2

-10.3

Debt securities

109.5

0.2

111.1

0.2

117.8

0.2

238.9

0.4

121.1

102.8

127.8

115.0

129.4

118.3

IV. Other sectors7

12077.3

19.7

12057.9

19.7

12449.7

19.0

12350.5

18.8

-99.3

-0.8

292.5

2.4

273.2

2.3

Short-term

3239.7

5.3

3038.2

5.0

3229.3

4.9

3114.4

4.7

-115.0

-3.6

76.2

2.5

-125.4

-3.9

Debt securities

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Loans8

649.8

1.1

421.7

0.7

390.2

0.6

364.1

0.6

-26.1

-6.7

-57.6

-13.6

-285.6

-44.0

Trade credit and advances9

1604.2

2.6

1554.2

2.5

1609.7

2.5

1603.0

2.4

-6.8

-0.4

48.8

3.1

-1.2

-0.1

Other debt liabilities9

985.8

1.6

1062.3

1.7

1229.4

1.9

1147.3

1.7

-82.1

-6.7

84.9

8.0

161.5

16.4

Long-term

8837.6

14.4

9019.8

14.7

9220.4

14.0

9236.1

14.1

15.7

0.2

216.3

2.4

398.5

4.5

Debt securities

1152.6

1.9

1178.8

1.9

1214.7

1.8

1214.4

1.8

-0.4

0.0

35.6

3.0

61.7

5.4

Loans8

7505.8

12.2

7665.1

12.5

7524.6

11.5

7540.8

11.5

16.2

0.2

-124.3

-1.6

35.0

0.5

Trade credit and advances9

117.6

0.2

113.5

0.2

427.2

0.7

427.0

0.7

-0.2

0.0

313.5

276.2

309.5

263.2

Other debt liabilities9

61.7

0.1

62.4

0.1

54.0

0.1

54.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

-8.4

-13.5

-7.7

-12.5

Other financial corporations

2003.0

3.3

2026.8

3.3

2323.5

3.5

2211.3

3.4

-112.2

-4.8

184.5

9.1

208.3

10.4

Short-term

1057.2

1.7

1095.3

1.8

1253.8

1.9

1139.3

1.7

-114.5

-9.1

44.0

4.0

82.1

7.8

Long-term

945.8

1.5

931.5

1.5

1069.7

1.6

1072.0

1.6

2.3

0.2

140.5

15.1

126.2

13.3

Nonfinancial corporations

9971.1

16.3

9916.7

16.2

10021.3

15.3

10034.0

15.3

12.8

0.1

117.4

1.2

62.9

0.6

Short-term

2150.7

3.5

1896.9

3.1

1940.2

3.0

1939.6

3.0

-0.5

0.0

42.8

2.3

-211.1

-9.8

Long-term

7820.4

12.8

8019.8

13.1

8081.1

12.3

8094.4

12.3

13.3

0.2

74.6

0.9

274.0

3.5

Households and NPISHs

103.2

0.2

114.5

0.2

104.9

0.2

105.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

-9.4

-8.2

1.9

1.8

Short-term

31.8

0.1

46.0

0.1

35.3

0.1

35.4

0.1

0.1

0.2

-10.6

-23.0

3.6

11.3

Long-term

71.4

0.1

68.5

0.1

69.6

0.1

69.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

1.2

1.8

-1.7

-2.4

V. Direct investment: Intercompany

14622.5

23.8

14261.5

23.3

14251.1

21.7

14391.5

21.9

140.4

1.0

130.0

0.9

-230.9

-1.6

Lending

Debt liabilities of direct investment

enterprises to direct investors

9168.3

14.9

9072.5

14.8

8991.7

13.7

9157.2

13.9

165.4

1.8

84.7

0.9

-11.1

-0.1

Debt liabilities of direct investors

to

direct investment enterprises

118.5

0.2

117.1

0.2

154.3

0.2

155.4

0.2

1.2

0.7

38.4

32.8

36.9

31.2

Debt liabilities between fellow

enterprises

5335.7

8.7

5071.9

8.3

5105.1

7.8

5078.9

7.7

-26.2

-0.5

7.0

0.1

-256.7

-4.8

Public sector external debt

10714.0

17.5

10823.7

17.6

12444.5

19.0

12371.8

18.8

-72.7

-0.6

1548.1

14.3

1657.8

15.5

Private sector external debt

28629.3

46.7

28803.4

47.0

28812.7

43.9

29040.0

44.2

227.2

0.8

236.5

0.8

410.6

1.4

Debt Securities by Institutional

Sector (at nominal value)3

5903.5

9.6

5954.8

9.7

5953.3

9.1

6065.0

9.2

111.8

1.9

110.2

1.9

161.6

2.7

General Government

4633.0

7.6

4654.4

7.6

4617.7

7.0

4604.0

7.0

-13.6

-0.3

-50.4

-1.1

-29.0

-0.6

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

4633.0

7.6

4654.4

7.6

4617.7

7.0

4604.0

7.0

-13.6

-0.3

-50.4

-1.1

-29.0

-0.6

Central Bank

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Deposit-Taking Corporations, except

the Central Bank

109.4

0.2

111.1

0.2

117.7

0.2

238.9

0.4

121.1

102.9

127.8

115.0

129.4

118.3

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

109.4

0.2

111.1

0.2

117.7

0.2

238.9

0.4

121.1

102.9

127.8

115.0

129.4

118.3

Other Sectors

1161.1

1.9

1189.3

1.9

1217.9

1.9

1222.2

1.9

4.3

0.4

32.8

2.8

61.1

5.3

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

1161.1

1.9

1189.3

1.9

1217.9

1.9

1222.2

1.9

4.3

0.4

32.8

2.8

61.1

5.3

Other financial corporations

68.9

0.1

69.9

0.1

89.3

0.1

90.8

0.1

1.5

1.6

20.9

29.9

21.9

31.8

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

68.9

0.1

69.9

0.1

89.3

0.1

90.8

0.1

1.5

1.6

20.9

29.9

21.9

31.8

Nonfinancial corporations

1092.2

1.8

1119.4

1.8

1128.5

1.7

1131.4

1.7

2.8

0.3

12.0

1.1

39.2

3.6

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

1092.2

1.8

1119.4

1.8

1128.5

1.7

1131.4

1.7

2.8

0.3

12.0

1.1

39.2

3.6

Households and NPISHs

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Short-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

Long-term

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

0.0

-

  • The data are compiled in accordance with the External Debt Statistics Guide for Compilers and Users, IMF 2014.

Preliminary data as of 29 Desember 2021. The data for January - September 2021 have been revised.

The data for November 2021 and revised data for the October 2021 are to be published on 28 January 2022.

The Euro equivalent is calculated using the monthly e.o.p. exchange rates of the respective foreign currencies.

  • Data source: Register of Government and Government-GuaranteedDebt of the Ministry of Finance. Preliminary data for October 2021 as of 4 November 2021.

Debt liabilities of the public companies and the government guaranteed debt are excluded.

  • Debt securities are presented by market values in the main table and by nominal values in memorandum tables.
    4 Special drawing rights allocations, representing liabilities to the IMF.
    5 Data source: banks.
    6 According with External Debt Statistics Guide for Compilers and Users, IMF 2014 para . 3.32, all interbank positions, other than securities and accounts receilable/payable are classified under deposits. 7 Data comprise credits that are declared and periodically reported to the BNB as well as government guaranteed loans

(source for government guaranteed loans: Register of Government and Government-GuaranteedDebt of the Ministry of Finance. Preliminary data for October 2021 as of 4 November 2021).

  • Based on reports submitted to the BNB by resident enterprises on financial loans received from nonresidents. Due to quarterly reporting data are subject to revisions.
  • Based on reports submitted to the BNB on trade credits and advances-liabilities (received advances and payables to suppliers). Due to quarterly reporting data are subject to revisions.

Disclaimer

Bulgarian National Bank published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 13:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aSecova Engages BBA Engineering to Conduct a Preliminary Economic Assessment at Montauban
AQ
09:02aCity Center Properties Closed by Mid-Atlantic Commercial Real Estate - Newport News, VA
GL
09:02aCity Center Properties Closed by Mid-Atlantic Commercial Real Estate - Newport News, VA
GL
09:02aAderant Partners With LawPay to Integrate Fully Automated Online Payment Solutions for Aderant Expert Practice Management Clients
BU
09:02aRoyal American Services Expand Commercial Roofing Services and Add More Experienced Specialists to Their Team in Houston
GL
09:02aRoyal American Services Expand Commercial Roofing Services and Add More Experienced Specialists to Their Team in Houston
GL
09:02aUserTesting Ranks #1 in Four G2 Categories, Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best-Led Company
BU
09:02aMarket Ledger Introduces An All-In-One Platform for Crypto Investing & Portfolio Management
GL
09:02aInfrastructure Capital Advisors Launches ICAP, New Actively Managed Equity Income ETF
BU
09:02aTop Rated SEO Agency On A Mission To Improve Industry Reputation for SEO
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Blistering stock rally pauses for breath
3S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
4European shares hover near record peak as banks, retail stocks gain
5Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

HOT NEWS