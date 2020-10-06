Gross value added in forestry amounted to EUR 293 million or 0.6% of gross domestic product in 2019

In 2019 the values of income categories in Slovenia somewhat increased in comparison with the previous year. The share of gross value added of forestry in gross domestic product amounted to 0.6% of GDP. Factor income increased by 10%; it amounted to EUR 213 million. Factor income per employee also increased by 10% compared with the previous year and amounted to EUR 29,183 per employee. Income was influenced by the ratio between the values of forestry output (lower by 7%), intermediate consumption (lower by 17%) and employment.

Forestry output value lower due to the lower value of forestry services

In 2019 the value of forestry output amounted to EUR 548 million, which was a 7% decrease compared to the previous year. The reason for the decrease was, despite the otherwise increased value of forestry goods output, much lower value of forestry services. Value of forestry goods output amounted to EUR 495 million in 2019 (3% more than in the previous year), while the value of forestry services reached only EUR 53 million in the same year, which is approximately half less than in 2018.

The value of sawlogs and veneer logs was estimated at EUR 159 million in 2019; this was 29% of the total forestry output value in that year, or 3 p. p. less than in the previous year. Volume of production was lower by 13% in 2019 in comparison with 2018, and the average sawlogs prices stayed at approximately the same level, therefore the decrease in the production value by 15% was observed. The production values were higher for fuelwood (by 9%) and for pulpwood (by 2%).

Lower share of forestry services in forestry output value

Value of forestry goods accounted for 90% of the total forestry output (around EUR 490 million). In the structure of forestry goods value the highest shares accounted for the value of wood increment in forests available for wood supply (standing timber) (48%) and sawlogs (32%) in 2019. The share of forestry services accounted for 10%, ie. 9 p. p. less than in 2018; the value of forestry services amounted to EUR 53 million.

Production costs lower in 2019

The value of intermediate consumption - it amounted to EUR 255 million - was lower in 2019 mainly due to the lower value of the forestry services (lower by 51% in comparison with 2018). The value of forestry services was lower also due to the lower production costs in comparison with 2018. The value of removals in the production process (it is evaluated by the average wood stumpage price) was higher in 2019 (by 5%). In comparison with the previous year, the values of energy consumption (by 15%) and maintenance of equipment (by 9%) were also lower.

Employment slightly lower

In 2019, 7,306 employees were involved in the forestry production. Most of them were self-employed (5,809 or slightly less than in the previous year). Besides the self-employed, 1,497 paid employees were also involved in the forestry production, which was 3% more than in the previous year.

