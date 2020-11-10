Ground Breaking This Week for New BASIS Charter School Campus in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The second BASIS Charter School in Baton Rouge will break ground this week, as it prepares to educate additional students with its world-renowned academic program starting next fall.

The ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the new campus location -- 7921 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, in the Mid City neighborhood. The zip code is 70806.

Speakers for the ground breaking ceremony include:

Brian Haymon , Chairman of New Schools for Baton Rouge

, Chairman of New Schools for Evelyn Ware-Jackson , member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board

, member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Dr. Cade Brumley , the Louisiana State Superintendent of Education

The campus is already accepting applications for students in kindergarten through grade 5, and has limited seats available to enroll for next fall, in the school year starting in August, 2021. Interested parents can visit BASISBRMidCity.org.

The new campus will be the BASIS Charter School network's second campus in Baton Rouge. The first campus, BASIS Baton Rouge – Materra Campus (previously called BASIS Baton Rouge) is in its third year of operation, and is located at 7550 McCall Drive. BASIS Baton Rouge – Materra Campus was voted Favorite Public Elementary School, and Head of School Roberto Ramirez was voted Favorite Public Elementary School Principal by Baton Rouge Parents magazine readers for the last two years. The school opened in the fall of 2018.

"We have said it before, and I will say it again: the bright, passionate, and professional educators at BASIS Charter Schools love being a part of the educational landscape in Baton Rouge," said Aaron Kindel, CEO of BASIS.ed. "This week's groundbreaking for our second campus here is a symbol of our commitment to this city. Of course, it's also about practicality – as we need to actually build the new Mid City school building. We can't wait to welcome students and families to it next fall!"

Like all BASIS Charter Schools, BASIS Baton Rouge Primary - Mid City Campus is an open-enrollment, tuition free public charter school. All of the schools in the network utilize the world-acclaimed BASIS Charter School Curriculum, a high-achieving, STEM-focused liberal arts and sciences academic program for K-12 students.

Right now, both BASIS Charter School campuses in Baton Rouge are accepting applications for students for next fall. The open enrollment period runs through Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Families should apply during Open Enrollment for the best chance of receiving a seat offer. Interested families can visit enrollBASIS.com to easily apply online, and can apply to both campuses if they desire to do so.

About BASIS Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter Schools network is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program— founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants in the 21st century global workforce. In the 2020–21 academic year, the BASIS Charter Schools network comprises 29 operating public charter schools, serving nearly 24,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit BASISBRMaterra.org or BASISBRMidCity.org.

SOURCE BASIS Charter Schools