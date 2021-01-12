Groundbreaking COVID-19 Air Disinfection Is Here as APJeT Achieves Complete ‘Kill' of Surrogate Human Coronavirus With Its Patent Pending Air Plasma Technology

APJeT to Roll Out Air and Surface Disinfection Products in Q1 2021 as Solutions for Airlines, Cruise Ships, Schools, Offices, Hotels and Supply Chain Industries to Reduce Spread of COVID-19 and Help Prevent Future Pandemics

As the pandemic surges, APJeT®, Inc., an advanced technology company located in Research Triangle Park, Morrisville, NC, today announced that its atmospheric plasma technology is now a reality for disinfecting circulated air and surfaces against COVID-19. Having achieved 100% "kill" rates on a human coronavirus surrogate, APJeT, has developed four systems for the application of its technology: an air disinfection device (the COVIDINATOR™) for integration into existing and new HVAC systems, a stand-alone air disinfection system, a "wand" for treating surfaces and a "kill box" for article disinfection. The Company will introduce its new-tech air plasma disinfection systems to the market this quarter.

APJeT COVIDINATOR™ for integration into existing and new HVAC systems (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Achieving a complete ‘kill’, the 100% elimination of the coronavirus, in enclosed spaces is a big step forward for human safety and returning life to normal for travelers, office-workers, and movie-goers,” says APJeT CEO, Bentley Park.

APJeT’s patented air disinfection system can be easily incorporated into existing and new HVAC systems in community spaces, large and small, effectively disinfecting the air.

APJeT expects that its air and surface disinfection technology will be widely used in hospitals, offices, schools and in the airline, cruise, and hotel industries, which have been among the hardest hit by the current pandemic.

Independent testing at ResInnova Laboratories, proved APJeT’s plasma surface disinfection "wand" to achieve a complete "kill" on a human coronavirus (a COVID-19 surrogate) when applied for only 90 seconds. In comparison, other widely used methods such as UV-c light or bipolar ionization only achieve 99.9% (3-log) kill rate.

APJeT systems not only achieve higher kill rates, but also work much faster, are safer, use less energy and produce less ozone.

“The incremental difference in APJeT achieving a 100% ‘kill’ rate means that people are 1,000 times less likely to become infected when air plasma technology is applied versus the most advanced technology that’s currently available. It’s game-changing.” adds Park.

APJeT’s plasma air disinfection device, the ‘COVIDINATOR™, was tested and certified results confirm a complete elimination, or "total kill", in one pass of room-circulated air. The outside lab tested air disinfection rates using Staphylococcus Epidermidis as a surrogate bacteria for MRSA, which is listed on the EPA’s website as being more difficult to eliminate than coronaviruses.

APJeT’s plasma disinfection systems use a patent-pending cold plasma technology that breakdown the oxygen (O2) and nitrogen (N2) molecules in air into individual atoms. When these atoms recombine with the moisture in air, they create what are known as ‘reactive species’, that destroy viruses, bacteria and fungi.

About APJeT

APJeT®, Inc., an advanced technology company, began as a lab-based entity at Los Alamos National Laboratory in Santa Fe, New Mexico. APJeT’s team of scientists and engineers were the first to develop the capability to stabilize atmospheric plasma in a very dense, high-powered form. Today, APJeT is located in the Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, NC and has developed proprietary atmospheric plasma technology and applications. APJeT has historically utilized this technology for the polymerization of monomeric coatings on materials in the textile industry. The Company has now developed proprietary technology for the application of atmospheric plasma as an air and surface disinfectant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent future pandemics.

