Group blocking Libya's Es Sider port allow oil tanker to load - engineers

06/11/2022 | 07:51am EDT
(Reuters) - A group blocking Libya's Es Sider port allowed an oil tanker to load on Friday, two engineers at the port said on Saturday.

They said, however, that the group would not allow another tanker to load at Es Sider.

On Thursday, groups at Libya's Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil terminals closed them and exports were halted, in an apparent expansion of a partial blockade of the country's energy output.

There was no immediate comment from National Oil Corp.

Groups closing the facilities have demanded that Tripoli-based Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah hand over the role of prime minister to Fathi Bashagha, whom the eastern-based parliament backed for that post in March.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
