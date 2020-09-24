Grove Collaborative : Named EPA 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year

Natural Product Retailer Honored As ‘Safer Choice Formulator-Product Manufacturer’

Today, Grove Collaborative, a leading digital-first and e-commerce platform for natural home and personal care products, announced they have been chosen as a 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Winner by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The award recognizes Grove Collaborative for outstanding achievement in safety, transparency, and green chemistry for its Safer Choice-certified products within Grove’s Home Cleaning offering and honors the company as a ‘Safer Choice Formulator-Product Manufacturer.’

The Safer Choice certification strengthens Grove Collaborative’s status as a leading national retailer and innovator in the natural consumer products industry. In 2019, Grove Collaborative became an EPA partner and certified all of its Core Gel Hand Soaps and Foaming Hand Soaps according to EPA Safer Choice standards. As part of this effort, Grove Collaborative created a full-time Consumer Scientist role to oversee the Safer Choice certification process.

”As a company rooted in providing accessible, non-toxic, and transparent products directly to households across the US, we are honored to be recognized by the EPA as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative, Stuart Landesberg. “At Grove, we believe no one should have to choose between what’s good for them and what’s good for the planet, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the EPA to further our positive impact."

Grove’s EPA Safer Choice Certified products currently include:

- Gel Hand Soap (Free & Clear; Lavender & Thyme; Lemon Eucalyptus & Mint)

- Foaming Hand Soap Concentrate (Free & Clear; Lavender & Thyme; Lemon Eucalyptus & Mint)

- Kids Foaming Hand Soap Concentrate (Pineapple)

- Ultra-Concentrated Liquid Laundry (Free & Clear; Lavender & Rosemary; Citrus & Woods)

- Care & Renew Liquid Laundry (Lavender & Rosemary)

- Pure Power Liquid Laundry (Lavender & Rosemary)

- Cold Wash Liquid Laundry (Lavender & Rosemary)

- Dishwasher Detergent Packs (Free & Clear; Lemon Eucalyptus & Mint)

“We are pleased today to be recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of a diverse array of organizations over the past year,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevention Act and the awardees have all contributed to source reduction, also known as pollution prevention, through the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals.”

About Grove Collaborative

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corporation™, Grove Collaborative creates innovative natural products and offers a curated selection of healthy home essentials like cleaning supplies and personal care products. With a flexible scheduled delivery model and a personal shopper, a “Grove Guide” assigned to each customer, Grove’s platform makes it easy for people to switch to healthier, more sustainable routines.

Every item Grove Collaborative offers, both from their flagship brand and from exceptional third-party brands, has been thoroughly vetted against strict standards for sustainability, efficacy and supply chain practices. On a mission to define a new industry standard of eco-consciousness, Grove is the first and only plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to becoming 100% plastic-free by 2025. For more information, please visit www.grove.co.

