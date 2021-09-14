Log in
Grove Point Financial : Deepens Commitment to Growth With Addition of Tyson Lozano as New VP of Business Development

09/14/2021 | 09:11am EDT
Leveraging over 10 years of business development experience, Lozano will recruit highly sophisticated professionals to the firm’s platform

Grove Point Financial, a boutique independent wealth management partner, today announced the appointment of Tyson Lozano as Vice President of Business Development.

Drawing on his highly accomplished career, Lozano brings with him a proven track record of asset and revenue growth. In this role, he will be responsible for all aspects of recruiting to the company’s independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, including networking, sourcing leads, and managing prospective firms. Lozano will report to Rob Engle, who joined Grove Point Financial as Executive Vice President and Head of Business Development earlier this year.

“We are excited to welcome someone with such deep industry knowledge to the team,” said Engle. “Tyson will be a valuable asset in recruiting quality professionals to our platform as well as managing all aspects of the sales funnel, making him an excellent addition to our expanding team dedicated to growth.”

Prior to joining Grove Point Financial, Lozano served as Vice President of Advisor Recruiting at FSC Securities. He also held senior-level recruiting roles with Raymond James and LPL Financial where he earned multiple distinguished awards and rankings. Throughout his career he consulted and recruited nearly 200 advisors, helping them take the next step towards their vision of a successful independent practice.

“I am confident that Grove Point Financial is the next logical step in my career and look forward to bringing my skillset to the table,” said Lozano. “My people-oriented approach and deep understanding of the business, combined with Rob’s hands-on strategy and immeasurable experience, will add firepower to Grove Point Financial’s continued expansion.”

Grove Point Financial recently onboarded McSweeney Investments in Aliso Viejo, California, Mercantile Private Wealth Management in Worcester, Massachusetts, and JW Wealth Management in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. The firms’ financial professionals collectively oversee $230 million in assets.

Lozano graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles and holds his Series SIE, 6, 7, and 63 registrations.

About Grove Point Financial

From its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point Financial) provides investment and wealth management services through more than 500 financial professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all financial professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.

Securities offered through Grove Point Investments, LLC (GPI), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Grove Point Advisors, LLC (GPA). GPI and GPA are subsidiaries of Grove Point Financial, which is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.


