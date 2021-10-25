Grow Credit : Launches Innovative Credit Builder Plans Starting at $1/month

Plans help consumers build credit and save with 100+ popular subscriptions, including Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify

Today at Money20/20, Grow Credit, a financial inclusion platform committed to building credit and improving credit scores, announced the launch of three innovative plans to help U.S. consumers establish and build credit by leveraging their monthly subscription payments.

Grow Credit’s customer-focused approach allows Americans to build their credit history and increase their financial literacy. The platform combines a small-dollar loan with a virtual Grow Credit Mastercard that’s exclusively designed to be used to pay for 100+ popular subscriptions, including Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, and Amazon Prime. For as little as $1 per month, users can organize and maintain their subscription payments while they establish or build their credit on all three credit bureaus.

“Millions of Americans struggle with how to establish and grow their credit,” said Joe Bayen, CEO and founder at Grow Credit. “Our mission is to offer a tangible solution while boosting users’ financial literacy. We're excited to unveil these membership plans that work in conjunction with the Grow Credit card and popular subscription services, and we hope the platform continues to make a positive impact.”

The platform’s three enhanced paid plans include:

Build Secured membership — Starting at $1/month for the first 12 months, these cards have a $17 monthly spending limit. Grow Credit reports $204 to all three major credit bureaus, and users receive a $1 monthly credit that can be applied to their Grow Credit account with a billing fee from over 100+ qualified subscription-based companies.

Starting at $1/month for the first 12 months, these cards have a $17 monthly spending limit. Grow Credit reports $204 to all three major credit bureaus, and users receive a $1 monthly credit that can be applied to their Grow Credit account with a billing fee from over 100+ qualified subscription-based companies. Grow membership — This plan starts at $3.99/month for the first 12 months, and cards have a $50 monthly spending limit. Grow Credit reports $600 to all three major credit bureaus.

This plan starts at $3.99/month for the first 12 months, and cards have a $50 monthly spending limit. Grow Credit reports $600 to all three major credit bureaus. Accelerate membership — Starts at $7.99/month for the first 12 months, with a $150 monthly spending limit. Grow Credit reports $1,800 to all three major credit bureaus.

These plans, working in partnership with Blue Ridge Bank NA, allow users each month to repay their Grow Credit accounts in full via payment from their linked bank account. The platform reports their repayments to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, allowing them to demonstrate a positive repayment history to build credit. Grow Credit also offers a free Build membership plan that does not include membership discounts. This card comes with a $17 monthly spending limit on their Grow Credit Mastercard.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Grow Credit, enabling its customers to build credit and save simultaneously, “ said Brian Plum, CEO of Blue Ridge Bank. “We’re expanding Grow Credit’s mission and our shared goal of empowering individuals with historically limited access to mainstream financial services.”

Bayen added, “We're fortunate to have such an enthusiastic group of partners, investors and supporters who make this possible."

Founded by financial industry veterans, Grow Credit is committed to financial literacy and provides weekly financial education content to its user base. Last month the platform announced it had raised a $106.3 million financing seed round. Key investors include Mucker Capital and Commerce Ventures, along with former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, and Matt Higgins, who is vice-chair of the Miami Dolphins, a recurring Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank, co-founder and CEO of RSE Ventures, and co-owner of VaynerMedia.

U.S. residents can apply for a Grow Credit membership in minutes through the Grow Credit iOS app, Android app, or at GrowCredit.com.

About Grow Credit Inc.

Grow Credit’s innovative credit-building service lowers the barrier of entry for millions of Americans who need to establish and build credit. Combining a small-dollar loan with a virtual MasterCard, the service manages subscription payments, such as Netflix, and reports loan balances to the credit bureaus. The MasterCard is issued through Sutton Bank and is exclusively designed to pay subscription payments. The company is based in Santa Monica and was founded in 2018 by financial industry veterans. For more information, visit GrowCredit.com.

Loans under Grow Credit's premium Loan Programs are made by Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

