Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GrowLife, Inc. Reports $7 Million in Revenue in 2020 Annual Filing, Increases Margins and Cuts Costs

04/15/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Summary:

  • GrowLife reported $7.0M in revenue for the year
  • GrowLife increased its gross margins to 42% for the year, up from 31% in 2019
  • GrowLife lowered its General & Administrative Expenses by $2.7M in 2020, a 35% cut in spending from 2019

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC: PHOT) (“GrowLife” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced financial results for the fiscal year 2020. Additionally, managed provided further insight into the company’s positioning in the Management Discussion and Analysis included in the filing, as well as in the below comment:

“As the world experienced unprecedented fluctuations in their business, I am proud to report that GrowLife was able to cut costs, while continuing to generate substantial revenues of over $7 million,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “We took a hard look at expenses in 2020 and were able to reduce our expenditures by over 30%. We are focused on building a profitable organization wherever possible. Our cash position is eight-fold what is was in the prior year and we have implemented a strategic plan that I believe will position GrowLife for the best future, looking past 2021 and beyond.”

The Company generated $7M in revenue for the fiscal year 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Further, as a result of the blended gross margins of 42% in 2020, up from 31% in 2019, gross profits reported a gain of $0.4M for 2020, even with the revenue decline. Finally, as a result of ongoing and effective cost reductions GrowLife lowered its General & Administrative Expenses from $7.6M in 2019 to $4.9M in 2020, a $2.7M, or 35% savings over last year.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands of more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@growlifeinc.com
206-483-0059

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT:
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of GrowLife, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words may, would, will, expect, estimate, can, believe, potential and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond GrowLife, Inc.’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:47pATLAS  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast
PR
05:46pINPHI  : Shareholders Approve the Proposed Acquisition of Inphi Corporation; Shareholders Approve Marvell's Reorganization of the Combined Company into Delaware
PR
05:46pIBEX  : Wins Top BPO Workplace Award for Central America, The Caribbean and Nicaragua for Second Year in a Row
BU
05:44pMODERNA  : Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine point man aims to ensure more predictability for shipments
AQ
05:44pCLARANOVA  : Half-year Financial Report as of December 31, 2020
PU
05:43pU.S. China hawks seek to cut sales of chip-making tools to Beijing
RE
05:42pGOLDSTAR MINERALS  : Financial Statements of GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. Years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
PU
05:42pGOLDSTAR MINERALS  : Md&a
PU
05:42pSimilarweb Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
05:41pGUYANA GOLDSTRIKE  : Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells some Tesla stock
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ