Growing Focus on the Production of Bio-based Flexible Foams Continue to Offer Immense Growth Opportunities for Flexible Foam Market and Grow by $12.36 Billion During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Vendors in the flexible foam market are adopting bio-based products for minimizing the harmful effects of these chemicals on the environment. Several market players including BLOOM Holdings are developing biologically sustainable high-performing substitutes to petroleum-based flexible foams to strengthen their position in the market. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the increasing demand for flexible foams from the bedding and furniture industry will also drive the flexible foam market growth during the forecast period.
According to Technavio’s research report, the flexible foam market is segmented as polyurethane, polyethylene, polypropylene, and others key flexible foam types. Polyurethane flexible foams will continue to grow by over 71% in 2021 with year-over-year growth of 12%. Growing population across regions and high demand for automobiles are the major factors driving the growth of the market for polyurethane flexible foams and will continue to do the same during the forecast period.
APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2019 and 2024. The year on year growth during this period will vary between 6.00% and 7.00%. High population growth in APAC is leading to high demand for bedding and furnishing. Urbanization and industrialization, along with the need for energy-efficient buildings, are enhancing the need for insulation. Some countries in APAC are facing power shortages, forcing domestic and commercial entities to explore ways of conserving energy. Energy efficiency provided by insulation is one of the primary drivers for flexible foam market growth in APAC.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
