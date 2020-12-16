Log in
Growing Focus on the Production of Bio-based Flexible Foams Continue to Offer Immense Growth Opportunities for Flexible Foam Market and Grow by $12.36 Billion During 2020-2024 | Technavio

12/16/2020 | 11:02pm EST
Vendors in the flexible foam market are adopting bio-based products for minimizing the harmful effects of these chemicals on the environment. Several market players including BLOOM Holdings are developing biologically sustainable high-performing substitutes to petroleum-based flexible foams to strengthen their position in the market. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the increasing demand for flexible foams from the bedding and furniture industry will also drive the flexible foam market growth during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005700/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flexible Foam Market by Type and Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Detailed Flexible Foam Market Insights

According to Technavio’s research report, the flexible foam market is segmented as polyurethane, polyethylene, polypropylene, and others key flexible foam types. Polyurethane flexible foams will continue to grow by over 71% in 2021 with year-over-year growth of 12%. Growing population across regions and high demand for automobiles are the major factors driving the growth of the market for polyurethane flexible foams and will continue to do the same during the forecast period.

For further understanding the flexible foam market present and forecasted supply-demand curve, Click Here to Download a Free Sample

APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2019 and 2024. The year on year growth during this period will vary between 6.00% and 7.00%. High population growth in APAC is leading to high demand for bedding and furnishing. Urbanization and industrialization, along with the need for energy-efficient buildings, are enhancing the need for insulation. Some countries in APAC are facing power shortages, forcing domestic and commercial entities to explore ways of conserving energy. Energy efficiency provided by insulation is one of the primary drivers for flexible foam market growth in APAC.

Take further assistance from our industry experts for our $1000 Worth of Free Tailor-made reports

Customize for Specific Data

TOC

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Furnishings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Polyurethane flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Polyethylene flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Polypropylene flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASF SE
  • Covestro AG
  • Huntsman Corp.
  • JSP Corp.
  • Recticel NV
  • Rogers Corp.
  • Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • The Dow Chemical Co.
  • Ube Industries Ltd.
  • Zotefoams Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
