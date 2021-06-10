Log in
Growing the global economy at the 2021 SelectUSA Investment Summit

06/10/2021 | 03:10am EDT
The United States is open for business. Together with its international partners, it continues to spur global economic growth. From June 7 to June 11, the 2021 SelectUSA Investment Summit will illustrate just how and give entrepreneurs from around the world the opportunity to make valuable business connections with American partners.

Hosted virtually this year by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the summit will link participants from scores of countries with representatives from more than 50 U.S. states and territories. Together they will explore foreign direct investment opportunities, international trade opportunities and economic development.

President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver recorded remarks on June 8.

The most recent SelectUSA Investment Summit was held in 2019 in Washington and attracted more than 3,100 participants from 79 foreign markets and 49 U.S. states and territories.

Whether in Washington, or this year virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees include:

  • Proven and potential international investors.
  • Foreign government officials.
  • U.S. economic development organizations.
  • State and local government officials.
  • Professional services providers.
  • Business associations.

'The U.S. Department of Commerce investment summit is a fantastic and efficient way to learn about different cities and states in the U.S.,' said Carolyn Rowley, of the Texas Economic Development Council, ahead of the 2021 summit. 'SelectUSA provides a platform for international attendees to connect one-on-one with state and local economic development officials.'

With this year's virtual platform, participants will make more connections than ever before.

With more than 100 sessions, businesses and government officials in every time zone can engage experts on investment trends, join industry-specific workshops and learn about the latest trends in innovation and workforce development.

A number of high-level U.S. government officials, including state governors, will participate and meet virtually with hundreds of international business investors to encourage economic growth across the United States and around the world.

The summit has delivered $84 billion of new investment projects since it began in 2015.

Catalyzing international economic growth on a level playing field is a top U.S. priority, especially as the world looks to a post-pandemic recovery.

'As the global economy continues to build back from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments here in America will help drive our economic recovery,' said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo ahead of the summit. 'We have the workforce, the resources and the ideas to help businesses grow and compete - and I am looking forward to showcasing that alongside our great public and private sector leaders.'

Interested investors, businesses, associations and others should contact the U.S. Embassy in their country. Many are recruiting participants for future summits. All support the U.S. effort to promote mutually beneficial economic growth.

By U.S. Mission Italy | 8 June, 2021 | Topics: News | Tags: SelectUSA

Disclaimer

U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Italy published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
