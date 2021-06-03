Growjo : Announces 10K Fastest Growing Companies for 2021

Growjo is happy to announce the release of the Growjo 10K - a list of the fastest growing companies for 2021.

Some of the top big apple companies represented include: Homeward, Global Startup Ecosystem, SmartRent, Click Up, Vault Health, Bbot, Planet Spark, Airmett, and Wanted.

The 10K companies show growth in a variety of industries including FinTech, Digital Health, IT, Biotech, SaaS and more. The list is released to highlight growth for companies that are on the rise and committed to staying on the path for the foreseeable future. “I think the companies on this list are an incredible representation of growth, both from a revenue perspective as well as overall job growth,” explained Tom Blue, Founder of Growjo. “Companies are seeing the value of being listed in Growjo, and how recognition in such a list can fuel notoriety in their respective industries.”

To see the full list of Growjo companies - Check Out the Growjo List Here

Growjo only includes companies on a high growth path that are currently under 1000 employees. The list is inclusive of all growing companies based on a variety of data sources, and submission and/or payment is not required, giving companies a more accurate depiction of how they stand in their respective markets.

About Growjo

Growjo, the leader in awarding the fastest growing companies in the world, utilizes more than 20 unique growth indicators to assimilate the Growjo awards. Growjo recognizes the top growing companies for their accomplishments through the algorithm-based list ranking, and offers the list to anyone interested in an easily formatted and free downloadable format. If you are interested in learning more about Growjo and how you can subscribe to updates and download the free list or to make sure your company is listed, visit Growjo.com.

