Growth fears shake the UK stock market

Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Real yields continued to rise on Friday, pushing equities lower, after the Fed announced a 0.5% interest rate increase on Wednesday, while the bank of England lifted its rate by 0.25% on Thursday. Energy stocks remain popular, but real estate and tech stocks are bearing the brunt of the fallout. The FTSE100 fell 2% over last week.
Today, UK shares are following Asian shares lower, as China reiterated its no Covid policy and strengthened lockdowns. The FTSE 100 index was down 0.7% this morning, with miners dragging the index down due to lower metal prices.
Among stocks, Rightmove dropped 5.0% after the real estate online platform said its CEO would exit the board and leave the company in 2023.
Ideagen soared 46% after agreeing to be bought by private equity firm Hg Pooled Management in a £1.09 billion deal.