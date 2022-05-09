Growth fears shake the UK stock market

Today, UK shares are following Asian shares lower, as China reiterated its no Covid policy and strengthened lockdowns. The FTSE 100 index was down 0.7% this morning, with miners dragging the index down due to lower metal prices.

Among stocks, Rightmove dropped 5.0% after the real estate online platform said its CEO would exit the board and leave the company in 2023.

Ideagen soared 46% after agreeing to be bought by private equity firm Hg Pooled Management in a £1.09 billion deal.

Things to read today:

Britain’s Biggest Bank if Caught in the US-China Crossfire (Bloomberg)

Day Trader Army Loses All the Money it Made in Meme-Stock Era (Bloomberg)

US Stocks suffer longest streak of weekly losses in over a decade (Financial Times)