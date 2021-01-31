Growth in China's home prices to cool in 2021, sales flat

* Home prices forecast to grow 3.3% in 2021
* Sales seen flat with last year, property investment up
6.4%
* Property market restrained by stringent regulatory curbs
BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China's home prices are expected
to rise at a slower pace this year while sales will likely
remain steady, as Beijing shifts its focus to tackling rising
debt risks in the sector as the economy recovers, a Reuters poll
showed.
The residential property market recovered quickly in 2020
benefiting from lower mortgage interest rates and a marginal
relaxation of some official curbs on buyers, offering
much-needed support for an economy nearly fully recovered to
pre-coronavirus levels. But the rebound has raised concerns
about financial risk and policymakers have since then tightened
screws on the funnelling of funds into the sector.
Average residential property price growth is estimated to
cool to 3.3% in 2021, according to 13 analysts and economists
surveyed from Jan. 25-29.
Home prices climbed around 4.9% in 2020, a Reuters
calculation of official data showed.
The price rises this year will continue to be driven by
bigger cities as the credit liquidity released during the
COVID-19 epidemic cannot be recalled in the short term, said Nie
Wen, economist at Hwabao Trust.
Sluggish demand in smaller cities and stringent lending
regulations for developers and buyers, however, will put a lid
on any spurt in demand this year, analysts say.
Property transactions are expected to be flat from last
year, versus a 2.6% gain in 2020.
Zhao Ke, analyst at China Merchants Securities, said pent-up
buying in the second half of 2020 could mean that demand won't
be as strong this year.
Yuan Hao, chief real estate analyst with SWS Research also
expected the central bank's tight controls on banks' property
loan issuance to curb home transactions this year.
Regulators outlined borrowing caps known as "the three red
lines" last August, while the central bank in December
introduced caps on property loans granted by banks.
Major Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and
Shenzhen also recently ramped up transaction restrictions and
launched probes into illegal flows of funds into the real estate
sector.
Housing investments are estimated to rise 6.4% this year,
slightly softer than the pace of 7% in 2020.
"The volume of new construction starts is expected to stay
elevated this year, as land sales in 2020 remained high," said
Nelson Wong, head of research for Greater China at commercial
property services provider JLL.
Housing project construction investment will also be driven
by developers who are accelerating project launches to raise
cash amid tight financing conditions, he said. However, land
purchase, the other component of real estate investment, is
likely to slow down due to the tight financing situation.
The survey also found analysts think the COVID-19 epidemic
will have a limited impact on China's property sector, and many
believe the market will remain stable or further cool this year.
Most respondents say top-tier cities may extend tightening
curbs to avoid market froth due to a low level of residential
housing supply, while lower-tier cities facing a slump in demand
may roll out more support.
Asked to rate the affordability of Chinese housing on a
scale, with 1 being the cheapest and 10 the most expensive,
analysts' median answer was 7, in line with the last poll.
(Additional Reporting by Jenny Su; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)