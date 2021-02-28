Growth in China's services sector slows in February -official PMI

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Activity in China's services
sector expanded at a slower pace in February, official data
showed on Sunday.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) fell to 51.4 from 52.4 in January, data from the National
Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates
growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Though slower than manufacturing, China's services sector,
which includes many smaller and private companies, has recovered
due to strong demand.
The official January composite PMI, which includes both
manufacturing and services activity, fell to 51.6 from January's
52.8.
(Reporting by Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam
Holmes and Christopher Cushing)