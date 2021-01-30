Growth in China's services sector slows in Jan - official PMI

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Activity in China's services
sector expanded at a slower pace in January, official data
showed on Sunday, weighed by a flare-up in new coronavirus
outbreaks.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) slipped to 52.4 from 55.7 in December, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark
separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Though slower than manufacturing, China's services sector,
which includes many smaller and privately owned companies, has
gained solid growth thanks to strong demand.
The official January composite PMI, which includes both
manufacturing and services activity, fell to 52.8 from
December's 55.1.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Tina Qiao and Colin Qian; Editing by
Sam Holmes)