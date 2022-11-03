Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Growth in India's services sector quickened in Oct, optimism highest since early 2015

11/03/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Salesmen wait for customers at footwear stores outside a shopping arcade in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Activity in India's dominant services industry gathered pace in October despite high inflationary pressures, underpinned by robust domestic demand, leading to the second fastest hiring pace in over three years, a private survey showed.

The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index edged up to 55.1 in October from September's six-month low of 54.3, easily beating the Reuters poll expectation for 54.6 and above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for a fifteenth month.

That marked the longest stretch of growth since October 2016.

"The October results show us that service providers had no trouble securing new work in October, despite lifting their charges again," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The new business sub-index, a measure of demand, rose from a six-month low in September as improved market conditions boosted sales.

That was despite high operating costs recorded last month. The rate of inflation outpaced its long-run average, suggesting no respite from higher cost pressures in Asia's third-largest economy.

"Many companies indicated that higher food, fuel and retail prices pushed up their overall expenses in October. With some of this additional cost burden shared with customers, prices charged for the provision of services likewise rose," added De Lima.

Inflation in India has been hovering above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range of 2%-6% since the start of this year. The RBI has raised its key interest rate by 190 basis points since May to reduce price pressures and hold up a tumbling currency.

The RBI was predicted to hike by another 50 basis points to a peak of 6.40% by end-March 2023, a Reuters survey taken last month showed.

Down over 10% this year, the Indian rupee was expected to recoup only around 1.5% over the next 12 months, another Reuters poll showed.

Job creation in the services sector ticked up and business expectations were at an almost eight year high. Barring August, hiring was the second-fastest in over three years.

The overall S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index rose to 55.5 from 55.1 in September as activity in both manufacturing and services remained strong.

(Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Shaloo Shrivastava


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:53aDelhi's air a 'crime against humanity', spurs calls to close schools
RE
01:39aExplainer-Why methane emissions are threatening climate stability
RE
01:37aG7 to discuss Ukraine support after attacks on energy infrastructure
RE
01:28aChina's gas consumption may post first fall in 20 years - state energy officials
RE
01:24aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as IT offsets banks
RE
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Extend Losses -2-
DJ
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Extend Losses After Fed Signals More Rate Hikes
DJ
01:14aMiners are embracing renewables both for cost and image: Russell
RE
01:11aIndonesia central bank sees 2022 headline inflation below 6.3%
RE
01:09aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee eases as Fed sticks to hawkish tone
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'
2Adecco : Q3 2022 RESULTS
3Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report
4Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower t..
5Rupee likely to weaken after Fed's Powell hints at higher peak rate

HOT NEWS