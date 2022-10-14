Growth in U.S. Business Inventories Accelerated in August

By Maria Martinez

U.S. businesses continued to replenish their inventories in August, at a faster pace compared with the previous month despite the slowdown in demand for goods.

Business inventories increased 0.8% in August, up from a revised 0.5% rise in July, data from the U.S. Commerce Department showed Friday.

The increase is below the 0.9% increase expected from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Inventories rose by 1.3% at retailers and wholesalers, while they fell by 0.1% at manufacturers. Overall inventories were up 18.2% compared with August 2021, the data showed.

The inventory-sales ratio increased to 1.33 in August, up from 1.32 in July and above the 1.27 registered the same month a year earlier. The rate is expected to gradually edge up as demand for goods moderates and allows inventories to accumulate, economists say.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1024ET