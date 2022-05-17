Growth in U.S. Business Inventories Accelerated in March

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Business inventories in the U.S. rose at a solid clip in March, signaling that firms continued to replenish stockpiles amid supply-chain disruptions.

Business inventories increased 2% in March after rising by a revised 1.8% in February, data from the U.S. Commerce Department showed Tuesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected inventories to advance 1.9%.

Inventories rose by 2.3% at both wholesalers and retailers, and by 1.3% at manufacturers.

The inventory-sales ratio stood at 1.27 in March, unchanged from the previous month.

Inventories are expected to continue rising in the short-term, but businesses will face a more difficult environment as lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine are likely to put more stress on supply chains and keep commodity prices high, economists say.

