Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Growth in U.S. Business Inventories Accelerated in March

05/17/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Business inventories in the U.S. rose at a solid clip in March, signaling that firms continued to replenish stockpiles amid supply-chain disruptions.

Business inventories increased 2% in March after rising by a revised 1.8% in February, data from the U.S. Commerce Department showed Tuesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected inventories to advance 1.9%.

Inventories rose by 2.3% at both wholesalers and retailers, and by 1.3% at manufacturers.

The inventory-sales ratio stood at 1.27 in March, unchanged from the previous month.

Inventories are expected to continue rising in the short-term, but businesses will face a more difficult environment as lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine are likely to put more stress on supply chains and keep commodity prices high, economists say.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1023ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pU.S. Democrats unveil bill to address baby formula shortage
RE
03:27pSaudi king chairs cabinet as ministers call for balanced energy shift
RE
03:27pMotor vehicles boost U.S. business inventories in March
RE
03:26pMore than 250 Ukrainian troops surrender as Mariupol siege appears over
RE
03:24pU.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children
RE
03:24pGrowth in U.S. Business Inventories Accelerated in March
DJ
03:22pDallas police arrest suspect in Koreatown salon shooting
RE
03:22pMore than 250 Ukrainian troops surrender as Mariupol siege appears over
RE
03:21pBankers brush off concerns about Brazil's polarized election
RE
03:20pProvoking EU, UK sets out new law to fix post-Brexit N.Ireland trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
3Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS